Rebel Against the Far-right Moves to Legalize Discrimination

It’s written in black-and-white in the coalition agreement between Likud and United Torah Judaism. The law that prohibits discrimination in products, services and entry into places of entertainment and public places will be amended “in a way that will prevent harm to a private business that refuses to provide a service or product due to religious belief, on condition that this service or product isn’t unique and that a similar alternative can be obtained in the geographic vicinity at a similar price.”

The difficulty of digesting the degenerative process now taking place before the eyes of the public may cause some people to deny reality. But they ought to wake up, and soon. There’s no reason to minimize the importance of this provision, or of the coalition agreements in general. Two weeks ago, several Knesset members from the Religious Zionism party proposed an amendment to the anti-discrimination law that is identical to the relevant article of the coalition agreement.

One of the bill’s sponsors is MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism). On Sunday, she offered her interpretive service for anyone who is having trouble understanding which way the wind is blowing. In an interview with Kan Bet public radio, she said no physician should be forced to provide treatment that violates their religious beliefs “as long as there are enough other doctors capable of providing this service.” Strock explained that she seeks “to create a situation in which religious law and religious belief aren’t shamed by the law.”

Later, she tweeted, “This isn’t at all about the identity of the patient, but about the nature of the treatment. If there’s a medical treatment that violates Jewish law, a doctor who observes the commandments won’t be forced to provide it, with no connection to the patient’s identity.”

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) also provided commentary. Asked whether a religious hotelier would be allowed to refuse to host a group of LGBTQ people, he replied, “If it contradicts your faith and offends your religious sensibilities, and it’s your private hotel, the answer is yes, that’s the law.”

Strock and Rothman merely confirmed that what we have here is the legalization of discrimination. And the moment it’s allowed by law, there’s no way to regulate it. Once religious belief legitimizes discrimination against others, anyone will be able to discriminate against anyone, regardless of religion, race, nationality, gender or sexual orientation. In practice, this is a green light for discrimination against Arabs, women, LGBTQ people and foreigners.

As usual, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to offer his services in putting out the fire that he himself lit. He objected to Strock’s remarks and said, “no harm will be done to LGBTQ people or the rights of any Israeli.”

So he made a verbal promise. But since he has also signed a coalition agreement that promises to pass such a law, which should we believe? Removing this provision from the agreement is the only way to prove that the discrimination practiced in the most benighted regimes won’t become permissible under the law.

If there are any rightist liberals left in Likud, they must rebel immediately. Otherwise, they too will bear responsibility for this legal crime and its consequences.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.