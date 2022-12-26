Ben-Gvir Is Paving the Way for His Racist Friends

The coalition agreements between Likud and its natural partners reveal the program of the ultranationalist, xenophobic, minority-bashing, misogynistic, homophobic extreme right. These agreements are intended to ensure that the new government promotes the worldview and policies of its members. Because this is an extreme right-wing government, the parties have agreed to promote the required legislative changes to enshrine in law the foundations of this branch of the right: racism and discrimination.

And in fact, along with the legalization of discrimination, which would allow medical care or any other service to be withheld (“for reasons of religious faith”) from Arabs, foreign workers, members of the LGBT community and women, Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed to open the doors of the Knesset to Jews who incite racism. They will do this by changing a clause in the Basic Law on the Knesset that disqualifies a party slate or candidate who incites racism (Michael Hauser Tov, December 22).

The goal of National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir is to breach the constitutional wall that locks his friends from Otzma Yehudit – Michael Ben-Ari, Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel – out of the Knesset. The problem, from their point of view, is Clause 7a of the Basic Law on the Knesset, which was the Supreme Court’s basis for banning Gopstein and Marzel from running in the 2019 Knesset election. In the election for the previous Knesset, the candidacy of then-chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Michael Ben-Ari, was struck down due to racist incitement. The spiritual father of Ben-Gvir’s party, Rabbi Meir Kahane, and the movement in which he grew up, Kach, were also banned by the Supreme Court.

Well, those days are over. It is terrifying, but not surprising, that when Ben-Gvir is the public security minister and a key partner in the coalition, racism, incitement and discrimination will be legal for Jews, while Kahanism will undergo normalization and be granted a green light in the Knesset.

Like all the other agreements between Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his partners, we cannot know what their fate will be. Neither is it clear how the government’s and the Knesset’s legal advisers will be able to promote such an amendment, and it is difficult to imagine the Supreme Court legitimizing it. But because this is a government that intends to neuter the institution of attorney general, change the makeup of the Supreme Court and promote an override clause that would allow the Knesset to re-legislate laws that the High Court of Justice has struck down, anything is imaginable.

Beyond this, the fact that these demands are made aloud, signed in the framework of coalition agreements and openly discussed is itself a black flag flying over the coalition that Netanyahu is forming. If there are any right-wing liberals in Likud, they must protest this dangerous initiative.

