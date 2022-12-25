Basic Law on Persecuting Foreigners

Like every far-right government anywhere, the government that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is putting together hates foreigners and is determined to deny entry to those who would come here and to persecute and deport those who are already here. And like every far-right government, the one about to be established here acts in the name of protecting national purity (“the unique right of the Jewish people to self-determination in the State of Israel”).

According to a statement issued by Religious Zionism, the party’s coalition agreement with Likud includes the enactment of a Basic Law on Immigration based on draft legislation submitted by Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman in the previous Knesset (Bar Peleg, December 23). Called the “entry, immigration and status” bill, it was approved by many members of the future governing coalition.

Don’t be fooled by the name. The draft law seeks in effect to prevent the entry and immigration to and the granting of legal status in Israel; to seal every crack and plug every legal loophole that would allow non-Jews to obtain legal status in Israel. Whether you are a victim of persecution that is eligible for asylum, a victim of human trafficking or of any other humanitarian offense, this bill guarantees your degrading treatment: Not only will you have no chance of obtaining residency, you will also be denied legal recourse, and you could face indefinite incarceration.

The bill would give the state tools to lawfully embitter the lives of foreigners who are in the country illegally, particularly those it cannot legally deport, such as asylum seekers from Eritrea, Sudan and Ukraine – who are in Israel under group protection. It allows the state to detain these people indefinitely (“for the duration of their stay in Israel”), requires it to encourage them to leave and, to that end, to limit their movement “to certain geographical areas” or “certain times” and the kind of work they can do. In addition, the bill denies foreigners the possibility of appealing to Israel’s administrative courts and allows the state to hold their money in escrow until they leave the country.

This bill violates international refugee law. It is even harsher than a previous law that was struck down by the High Court of Justice. At the time, the state was holding asylum seekers from Eritrea, Sudan and Ukraine who are in Israel under group protection for three years and later for one year. After that, the Holot facility was built, where incarceration was “open.” Rothman’s bill is also fundamentally contrary to the United Nations Refugee Convention, to which Israel is a signatory. The coalition in the making may indeed enact legislative override, permitting the government to ignore High Court rulings on this bill if it is enacted, but in that event Israel will find itself answerable to international authorities, and will above all find that such a law leaves a particularly dark stain on the country’s disintegrating democratic face.