A Wrecking Ball Named Bibi

In an interview with Canadian author and psychologist Jordan Peterson, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, in his own words, confirmed exactly what his harshest critics accuse him of – that Netanyahu the reformer from 2003 has disappeared, and since 2009, he has been replaced by a cynical, irresponsible politician who is knowingly leading the economy to destruction simply because this guarantees his political survival.

In the interview, which he shared on his Facebook page several hours before he informed President Isaac Herzog that he was able to form a government, Netanyahu described the economic reforms he implemented as finance minister in 2003, which he considered essential to restore the ailing Israeli economy to health. “I had to cut back Israel’s lavish welfare system, which encouraged people to live on the dole and not to go out and work,” he boasted in the interview. He talked about how he cut the excessively generous child allowances and explained these allowances’ ruinous effect on the Bedouin and ultra-Orthodox communities. “It was leading to demographic and economic collapse ... They didn’t work. They just had a lot of children which the private sector had to pay for.”

He then described the electoral power of such sectorial pressure groups and the personal trauma he suffered after paying a steep political price for these reforms, noting that he was nearly wiped off the political map. In the next election, running as head of Likud, his party shrunk to just 12 seats and he was declared politically dead.

Netanyahu is fully aware of the dangerous results of the coalition agreements he will soon be signing with the ultra-Orthodox parties. He knows very well, as he explained so fluently in English, that raising the stipends paid to yeshiva students will create a disincentive for them to work; that lavishing huge amounts of government funding on ultra-Orthodox schools without requiring them to accept supervision or teach the core curriculum will raise a generation dependent on handouts that will be incapable of integrating into the job market; and that the heavy burden of supporting them will be borne by the secular public.

With eyes wide open, he is abandoning Israel’s future in order to form his sixth government and extricate himself from his criminal trial. Yet none of this hinders him from portraying himself as a leader driven by a vision rather than a lust for power.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.