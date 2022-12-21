Stop Trafficking in Bodies

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided not to return Nasser Abu Hamid’s body to the Palestinians. Abu Hamid, a convicted terrorist who was one of the founders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, died of cancer on Wednesday in Shamir Medical Center at age 51.

According to Gantz’s sick logic, the end that justifies this despicable decision is the return of two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He evidently doesn’t care that the means Israel is using to achieve this goal turns Abu Hamid’s body into currency in the negotiations, undermines the dignity of the deceased and his family, violates the ethics of war and puts the state on the same level as the terrorist organizations and benighted regimes to which Israel has always claimed to be morally superior.

Gantz isn’t alone in this necrophiliac approach. For several years now, the Israel Defense Forces have been holding onto the bodies of Palestinians killed during hostile activity in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. In 2017, the High Court of Justice ruled that the state has no right to hold on to bodies as bargaining chips, but an expanded panel of justices overturned this decision in 2019, thereby giving a seal of approval to trafficking in bodies.

Two years ago, the diplomatic-security cabinet approved a request by Gantz, then defense minister in a previous government, not to return terrorists’ bodies even if they weren’t members of Hamas.

The diplomatic-security cabinet agreed that barring exceptional circumstances, Israel wouldn’t return the body of any terrorist who killed someone, wounded someone or was in possession of a weapon, irrespective of his organizational affiliation. “Not returning terrorists’ bodies is part of our commitment to protect Israelis’ security and of course to bring our sons home. I advise our enemies to grasp and internalize this message,” Gantz said at the time to explain the jungle law adopted by the self-styled villa in the jungle. It’s unclear how many bodies Israel actually holds. Both the Israeli organization B’Tselem and Palestinian organizations estimate that it comes to several hundred. According to the Al-Quds Legal Aid and Human Rights Center, some have been buried and others have been frozen (Amira Hass, Haaretz, November 30, 2020).

Abu Hamid was arrested 20 years ago and convicted of responsibility for attacks that murdered seven Israelis, 12 counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and being active in a terrorist organization. He was sentenced to seven life sentences plus another 50 years for every person he murdered. Nobody disputes the severity of his crimes. But once he died, it became incumbent on Israel to respect the dead and his family. This is the basis for its own demand that Hamas return the bodies of the soldiers it holds. Opposition to trafficking in bodies ought to cross political lines. Trafficking in bodies is a base act that degrades Israel and sets low standards for its enemies as well. Israel must immediately stop this practice and return Abu Hamid’s body, as well as the hundreds of other bodies in its possession.

