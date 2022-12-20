Stop Persecuting Palestinian Rapper, Tamer Nafar

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has yet to take on the national security portfolio, but the Israel Police have already begun acting as the oppressive arm of the Jewish right wing against the Palestinian minority.

On Saturday, police in Haifa detained for questioning three Arab protesters who waved Palestinian flags and, on the same day, other police stopped a performance by the Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar in the Christmas Market in the village of Kafr Yasif, claiming that his songs incite the state (See page 3).

These events are serious. They signal a change for the worse in the attitude, bad to begin with, toward the Palestinian minority, and they seem to be an attempt to criminalize Palestinian identity. The song that led police to stop Nafar’s show was “Salam Ya Sakhbi” – about violence in Arab society. In the middle of the song, a police officer stood in front of the stage and shouted at Nafar to get off. Faced with an officer abusing his authority, and an attempt to silence the singer and infringe on freedom of expression, Nafar did not get off the stage, and even sang another song. But that was not the end of the persecution.

When the performance was over, some 10 police officers tried to pull Nafar out of the area. In a video clip, one of the officers is seen saying to a woman, apparently one of the organizers: “Lucky this is all on film...that he sings songs against the police, songs inciting against the State of Israel. Now he’s not continuing his performance. At this moment a security and permit officer is arriving to legally ban his performance.”

This is not the first time attempts have been made to silence Nafar. In 2016, then-Culture Minister Miri Regev left the Ophir Prize ceremony when Nafar sang a song containing words by the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish. She also demanded that Haifa’s mayor cancel Nafar’s participation in the Haifa Film Festival.

The so-called “government of change” has shown no change in its attitude toward Nafar. Following an appeal by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Social Services Minister Meir Cohen stopped a promotional campaign by an organization fighting violence against children in which the rapper took part. Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen ordered the removal of another video, which Nafar produced with the NGO Itach-Ma’aki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice, to encourage women to turn to sexual assault help centers. And these are just a few examples.

The attempts to silence the Palestinian voice, the voice of Palestinian protest, memory and history, and the non-violent struggle against the occupation, all the more so when they are expressed artistically, are illegal. The Israel Police have no authority to embark on their own on a campaign of political persecution. The police have no authority to persecute artists, to stop a cultural performance and to censor content on its own initiative. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara should make this clear to the police, especially considering Ben-Gvir’s imminent appointment as minister.

