Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has ordered the expulsion to France of Salah Hamouri, a Palestinian lawyer from East Jerusalem who has French citizenship and has been in administrative detention since March. The expulsion was made possible because Shaked revoked Hamouri’s permanent resident status in Israel on the grounds that his membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine constituted an act of breach of trust against the state of Israel.

All of this was despite the fact that Hamouri – who in the past had been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on former Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef for which the Palestinian was sentenced to seven years in prison – denies being a member of the PFLP. That is in addition to the fact that French opposition to Hamouri’s expulsion, whom the French Foreign Ministry described as a “resident of East Jerusalem, an occupied territory under the Fourth Geneva Convention,” didn’t interest Shaked.

As a parting gift to the public, which didn’t reelect her to parliament in the last election, Shaked opened the door to allowing the expulsion of residents who don’t “suit” the interior minister. From now on, the interior minister is authorized to revoke the permanent resident status in Israel of individuals who have allegedly committed an act constituting some kind of breach of trust toward the state – even if it’s not proven in fair legal proceedings. The revocation of such status lays the groundwork for the person’s expulsion.

Open gallery view French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri (C) arrives at the Parisian airport of Roissy, after he was expelled from Israel, on Sunday. Credit: DAPHNE BENOIT / AFP

An act of breach of trust against the state of Israel is a vague offense. It’s defined in part as a terrorist act or taking an active part in a declared terrorist organization. Due to the very broad manner in which it is defined in the law on combatting terrorism, an individual who threatens to commit a terrorist act (without doing anything) can also be expelled. The same holds for a driver or cook in an organization that had been declared a terrorist organization.

In addition to the vague definition of an act of breach of trust against the state, the law does not require a conviction to revoke resident status. The expulsion of a permanent resident can be based – as in Hamouri’s case – on suspicions that result in his administrative detention. But in administrative detention, at times a prisoner confronts acts attributed to him based on evidence that is only presented to the court. It is not presented to the administrative detainee or his lawyer, and as a result, as a practical matter, the prisoner’s hands are tied, and he lacks the ability to defend himself against the allegations.

Such a proceeding is not a fair one. The combination of vague and highly broad substantive grounds and an inferior process transforms the expulsion at the end of the road into an arbitrary act – a draconian tool in the interior minister’s hands. It’s a fitting final note for the term of Shaked, who has consistently demonstrated an inhumane approach to asylum seekers and other non-Jews.

The incoming public security minister has also already expressed his desire to be given the authority to revoke citizenship and resident status. One can assume that on behalf of his renamed National Security Ministry, he will make major use of such powers.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.