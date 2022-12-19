It’s Legal to Fly the Palestinian Flag

It appears that Israel’s police are expanding their campaign against the Palestinian flag. What began in Jerusalem, where in recent years the police have been arresting demonstrators flying this flag, even when they pose no threat to anyone, is now spreading to Haifa too.

On Saturday police detained for questioning three people during a demonstration by the Hirak movement in Haifa. Their only crime was holding up a Palestinian flag. This is not subject to debate; the police themselves admit that this was the entire issue.

Their announcement stated, “During the demonstration, three protesters, including two residents of Haifa, ages 27 and 60, and a resident of Barkan, age 31, held up a Palestinian flag. After they were told by the police commander at the scene that this might disrupt public order and harm public security and well-being due to the thousands of people celebrating the ‘holiday of holidays’ [a Muslim-Jewish-Christian municipal event] there, they were instructed to take down their flags. When they refused, they were detained for interfering with a policeman and disrupting public order. The suspects were taken for questioning at a Haifa police station.” (Adi Hashmonai, Haaretz, December 17)

The three, who were released on their own recognizance the same evening, were right in their refusal to obey the police order. There is no prohibition in law to fly the Palestinian flag, which, it should be noted, is the official, recognized flag of the Palestinian Authority, with which Israel has signed diplomatic accords and has been cooperating in security and civilian matters for almost 30 years.

Moreover, based on guidelines set out by the attorney general, it has been determined that a flag must be removed “only when there is a great likelihood that flying it would lead to a serious disruption of public security.” It’s worrisome that even though demonstrations by the Hirak movement in Haifa, including with Palestinian flags, are not uncommon events – they are held weekly on Ben Gurion Boulevard over various issues – Haifa’s police decided this time to flex their muscles.

On the Wednesday preceding the demonstration, police summoned Hirak representatives, asking them to forestall the demonstration due to its proximity to the “holiday of holidays” celebrations. In response, Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, noted in a letter to the police that prohibiting the demonstration was illegal. The next day it was agreed that the demonstration would be moved to the Bahai Gardens and be held an hour and a half ahead of schedule. Even though the demonstrators abided by this agreement, police detained the three demonstrators for questioning.

It’s unknown whether these are police preparations for the “Ben-Gvir era,” with his new authority. In any case, it appears that the Palestinian flag by itself is perceived as a disruption of public order, with its bearers immediately considered suspects. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara should make it clear to the police that flying a Palestinian flag is allowed by law and is protected by the freedom of expression.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.