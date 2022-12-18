The Settlers of the Galilee

The Tiberias Magistrate’s Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Monday filed by settlers of a new kind – Galilee settlers – against their eviction from the illegal encampment they established four months ago, east of the mainly Christian Arab village of Ilabun in the Lower Galilee.

On Wednesday, inspectors from the Finance Ministry’s unit for enforcing planning and construction laws, escorted by police, evacuated two of the four trailer homes that had been placed on the site illegally. The three families living in the outpost stayed in the two remaining trailer homes, whose evictions were blocked when the court granted their request for a stay.

The encampment is on an area of a few hundred dunams owned by the state, the Jewish National Fund and private individuals, both Jewish and Arab, including a resident of Ilabun. Some 110 dunams (about 25 acres) belong to a Bedouin man who lives in a tent on the site and farms the land. In 2003 the cabinet approved the establishment of a Jewish community on the site, to be called Ramat Arbel. In 2007, however, the National Planning and Building Council overturned the decision.

The settlement’s location is novel, but the modus operandi is familiar, as are the devious methods: First they break the law, then they adjust the law to suit their needs. “We will stay here until they prepare the land for the new community,” promised Bilha Erlich, one of the settlers.

And as in the occupied territories, the new criminal enterprise to Judaize the Galilee is anxiously waiting for the new government. According to Orit Spitz, one of the outpost’s founders, the trailer homes went up after she spoke some months ago with lawmaker Ofir Sofer of Religious Zionism, who gave her hope. Following the conversation, “We decided to hold a happening in the summer in order to encourage settlement at the site,” Spitz says. It’s clear to her that the only thing needed now is a bit more patience. “It’s obvious that as soon as the government is formed it will immediately stop this eviction,” she said, adding that she has been in touch with Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir on the issue as well.

Of course, this is only the beginning. “As soon as Ramat Arbel is approved I’ll continue to the next point,” Spitz declared. Moti Dahan, who was head of the Lower Galilee District Council when the plan for that community was approved, is also waiting for Smotrich: “Some of the parties talk about strengthening settlement. They are talking about Judea and Samaria, but in my eyes, the Galilee is Judea and Samaria.”

Even if the court orders the eviction, it seems it’s only a matter of time until the Galilee settlers are given a free hand. They learned the method from the settlement enterprise in the West Bank: Bring in trailer homes, create facts on the ground, maintain contact with Smotrich and his friends, ignore the Arab landowner, be patient – and the rest is history.