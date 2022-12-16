Heed the Attorney General's Warnings Against the Threats to Israel's Democracy

In a democratic country, winning an election doesn’t mean you can pass whatever legislation you please. The agency responsible for determining the constitutional and legal limits of the government’s actions, including its legislative proposals, is the Attorney General’s Office, headed by Gali Baharav-Miara.

In Israel’s system of government, the attorney general’s job is especially important. Though many members of the emerging governing coalition claim that a separation of powers exists in Israel, the reality is that the Knesset lacks any power to stop the executive as long as the latter has a coalition majority. The only check on legislation at the start of the process is the attorney general. Once it passes, there’s also the Supreme Court in its role as the High Court of Justice. After that, all that remains is popular protest.

On Thursday, speaking about the bills Benjamin Netanyahu’s emerging coalition is trying to pass, Baharav-Miara said for the first time what was already obvious to anyone following this legislative blitz – it constitutes a revolution in our system of government. Even before a new government has been formed, the Knesset is now considering a bill that would subordinate the police to the government, even including police investigations; it has given preliminary approval to a bill to enable someone convicted of a crime and given a suspended sentence to serve as a minister; a bill to let the Knesset override the Supreme Court is on its way; and after that will come bills to make ministry legal advisers political appointments and politicize the appointment of judges.

In her address to an annual law conference at the University of Haifa, Baharav-Miara pointed out the problems in such bills. She warned that any change in the system of government requires thorough discussion and shouldn’t be rammed through practically overnight. Winning an election isn’t a substitute for the legislative process. She spoke of the need for “checks and balances,” implying that these were lacking in the bills at hand. She stressed that the majority must ensure that any change in the system doesn’t trample the rights of minorities. Reading between the lines, one can conclude that she sees no such protections in the bills now on the agenda. She also warned against “politicization of the law enforcement system.”

Baharav-Miara has been in the right wing’s target bank for quite some time. Now, attacks on her will be ratcheted up, becoming more personal and more vitriolic. One of the toughest and most important battles ever waged over the nature of Israel’s democracy is about to take place on her watch. She must be brave and resolute, and all Israelis who care about democracy must support her in this.

