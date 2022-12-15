The Battery of Destructive Legislation Starts Now

The Knesset began to advance legislation this week that would enable Benjamin Netanyahu to meet his coalition partners’ conditions for entering the government. The Basic Law on the Government prevents a Knesset member who has been sentenced to imprisonment from being appointed a minister. In order for Shas to sign the coalition agreement, there needs to be a law that makes it possible to appoint Arye Dery, the convicted felon who heads the party, as a minister.

What does someone who is interested in signing a coalition agreement with a party whose head is legally barred from serving as a minister do? He amends a Basic Law for him, so that the law won’t apply to someone who has received a suspended sentence. On the way there, one must ignore the fact that Dery promised to resign from political life as part of a plea deal that got him reduced charges, a suspended sentence and a fine.

When you think about it, the fact that someone who is about to head the government is himself under indictment and currently on trial, there isn’t really any cause for astonishment. And yet, it is difficult to overcome it, in light of the willingness to distort a Basic Law, to lower the threshold of fitness to serve in the government on an issue relating to integrity and to make a mockery of a promise given in court – all in order to achieve power.

The condition posited by Otzma Yehudit for signing a coalition agreement is to subjugate the Israel Police to the party’s leader – Itamar Ben-Gvir, a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane. What can be done? Legislate. The draft law to amend the Police Ordinance maintains that the minister in charge of the police – a position designated for Ben-Gvir – will set the organization’s policy and will be responsible for its budget (which will be determined separately from the state budget); in addition, the law will subjugate the police commissioner directly to him and to the government.

The fact that this means the politicization of the Israel Police and turning the police commissioner into a kind of puppet makes no difference to the government that wants to come into being at any cost. Nor does the warning of the attorney general’s representative, to the effect that the law “has the potential to cause a real and harsh blow to the basic principles of the democratic regime of the State of Israel.” After all, the next government intends to get rid of the attorney general as soon as it can.

As a condition for joining the government, Religious Zionism, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, asked to be given control of the occupied territories. For that purpose there is a need for an additional amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, to the effect that two ministers with powers can serve in a single government ministry. This is how a minister, on behalf of the party, can receive the powers of the Defense Ministry in the West Bank, including responsibility for the Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

It has already become evident that Netanyahu, during the stages of forming his sixth government, is the person for whom there is no red line that he is unwilling to cross on his journey to the seat of government.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.