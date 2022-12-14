Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox Protection Racket Serves His Own Political Purposes

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu stood at the Knesset podium on Tuesday and pledged, “We’ll uphold the status quo; there won’t be a halakhic state here. We’ll maintain the path of the liberal right.” He was responding to the criticism he received after the media reported on the United Torah Judaism Party’s demands in the coalition negotiations, which include a number of measures concerning the ultra-Orthodox community.

Netanyahu’s dependence on his ultra-Orthodox partners has clearly whetted their appetite. According to sources in the Likud Party, UTJ presented numerous sectorial demands in its negotiations with Likud. The list of these demands makes UTJ's intention clear – to expand ultra-Orthodox autonomy and entrench its existence as an island of separatism and backwardness living at the taxpayer’s expense.

But given the other subjects on the UTJ's list of demands, it also seems that the ultra-Orthodox aren’t only making do with increased government funding for their way of life. In addition, they have many demands inspired by halakha, or Jewish law – first and foremost, the demand to stop electricity production on Shabbat. They thereby seek to impose an ultra-Orthodox lifestyle on the rest of Israel.

This demand is fundamentally absurd. It shows just how disconnected the ultra-Orthodox leaders are and raises questions about their competence to serve among the state’s decision makers. Their demands are a perfect example of religious coercion, kashrut and exclusion for everyone – instituting a ban on bringing leavened bread into the hospitals on Passover, requiring more Talmud study for secular students, expanding gender segregation at beaches, tightening supervision over work on Shabbat by adding a representative of the rabbis to the committee that approves such activities, and so on.

In the Knesset on Tuesday, Netanyahu also referred specifically to the demands to stop generating power on Shabbat and expand gender segregation at beaches, saying, “There will be electricity on Shabbat, there will be beaches for swimming.” But this is a fanciful position. Essentially, Netanyahu is offering the public protection against members of his own government, the one he is endeavoring to form. As usual, he is depicting himself as the solution to a problem that he created with his own two hands.

In other words, Netanyahu’s protection isn’t real protection; it’s the kind of protection racket offered by the underworld – businesses pay organized crime rings so the latter will protect them against the organizations' own members.

UTJ sources denied the media reports, claiming they were tendentious leaks by Likud meant to bolster the latter’s negotiating position. But this explanation offers no consolation. If it’s true, it means Netanyahu is trying to widen the rift between the secular and ultra-Orthodox worlds and is libeling the ultra-Orthodox by falsely accusing them of trying to impose their lifestyle on society as a whole. And he’s doing so solely to serve his own political purposes.

Either way, there is only one possible conclusion: Netanyahu is willing to sell the country and mortgage its future, sentence ultra-Orthodox children to lives of poverty and backwardness, undermine the economy and the middle class, and widen the rifts in society, solely so that he can become prime minister once again.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.