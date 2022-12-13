Former Top Israeli Police Investigator, an Unbowed Gatekeeper

Moshe Mizrahi, who died on Sunday at age 72, saw his role as head of the police Criminal Investigations Department as a public mission of the first order, and that is how he will be remembered. Among other things, he spearheaded the investigations of Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, businessman David Appel and Ma’ariv publisher Ofer Nimrodi. Mizrahi did not bow before authority; rather, he worked tirelessly, despite heavy pressure, to uproot corruption.

Although Mizrahi found himself out of the police after then-Attorney General Elyakim Rubinstein determined that he had used poor judgment and had not followed court orders, his “overzealousness,” as Rubinstein defined it, should be praised.

Mizrahi largely symbolized what professionals in various branches of civil service, whether the police, government ministries or other entities, should be doing: working for the good of the citizen and not giving in to pressure brought to bear by powerful individuals or institutions seeking to help themselves and those close to them.

These things are important mainly in view of the unceasing efforts to neuter the professional echelons in the name of empty slogans like “governance.” A good example of this is Likud’s intention to make the position of legal adviser in government ministries a political appointment. Under the rubric of “governance,” the incoming ruling party seeks to annul an important network of gatekeepers and give politicians unbridled power, which could degenerate into all kinds of corrupt actions.

However, passing legislation that cancels out the power of the gatekeepers is not the only thing that might harm their functioning and resolve; the severe, unrelenting incitement against the entire professional level can wear down those in charge of the law and its enforcement. First among the inciters is incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in order to abort his trial, has turned the justice and enforcement systems in Israel into a doormat. In his footsteps, many of his supporters in the public began to persecute, harass and embitter the lives of the gatekeepers. The previous attorney general, Avichai Mendelblit, can attest that today, too, Liat Ben-Ari, the deputy state prosecutor in the Netanyahu cases, has had to deal with unrestrained verbal assaults on her and her son.

In the face of such unbridled delegitimization of the gatekeepers and the attempts to restrict them, we should remember once again Moshe Mizrahi’s warnings that the connection between big money and government is “corrupt and corrupting.” We must work with all our strength against these maladies. “Overzealousness” is better than inaction and passivity – moreover, it is a legacy that should guide all gatekeepers.

