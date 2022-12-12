The Snitch Line Is Taking Power

The Civil Administration’s computerized platform, which includes an online form for reporting “suspected violations of planning and building laws,” allows settlers to report any Palestinian works that they don’t like. “[A digger is] turning a path into a road,” “digging a ditch to lay a pipe,” “[digging] a well,” “installing a water cistern” – all of these, according to Israel, are criminal acts that must be stopped, if they were done by Palestinians in Area C, the 61 percent of the West Bank under full Israeli control. The wording used by the informers – mainly coordinators or land patrols from the settlements – show that they view the Palestinian presence in the West Bank as alien and redundant. For example, “Arabs are now building a structure near Al-Tuwani,” “Arabs are now erecting a tent,” “Arabs are planting trees,” “Arabs are placing a prefab home near Kiryat Arba,” “vehicles – Arabs doing earthwork.”

The online form is a new incarnation of the tip line staffed by soldiers that serves as Operations Room C – a body that Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank set up in November 2020 to improve its efforts to thwart Palestinian construction in a majority of the occupied territory.

One settlement’s website once called the tip line by its proper name – the snitch line. Around 1,170 reports submitted over approximately eight months (from March to October of this year), along with reports of how they were “handled” by enforcement agencies, are compiled in an internal Civil Administration document recently obtained by Haaretz (see Amira Hass, page 1). Absurdly, the normative framework that turns vital Palestinian infrastructure and construction work into a punishable crime is the Oslo Accords, which are so reviled in rightist circles. The Oslo II agreement signed in 1995 divided planning, administration, construction and policing powers in the West Bank between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

This division was artificial and temporary, and by 1999, powers over planning and building in most of the territory was supposed to have been transferred to the PA. But using various pretexts, successive Israeli governments have perpetuated the division. Consequently, Palestinians are permitted to plan and to build only in disconnected enclaves, while Israel can declare more and more territory to be “state land.” Or in other words, land for Jews.

One of the settler lobby’s greatest achievements over the past 20 years was turning Category C (temporary construction powers held by Israel) into a sacred, permanent land deed received with the Torah at Mount Sinai. It’s no surprise that the settler lobby’s representatives in the incoming government are its strongest partners and will even manage the Palestinians’ lives through their control over the Civil Administration and the coordinator of government activities in the territories.

Nevertheless, the truth is still this: Stripping the Palestinians of planning and building rights on their own land (whether private or public) violates international law and the principles of natural justice.