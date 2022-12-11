Police Chief Kobi Shabtai Is Abandoning the Force

While Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was traveling to Kiryat Arba Thursday for a courtesy call at the bat mitzvah of the daughter of minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir, the latter chose to submit his draft law to change the powers of the police.

The bill, which was introduced in the wake of Likud’s coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit, gives the national security minister control over the policies of the Israel Police, makes the commissioner directly subordinate to him and puts the minister in charge of the police budget (which will be determined separately from the state budget).

This is an irresponsible bill that puts Israeli law enforcement in the hands of a convicted criminal and makes the police a tool of this extremist politician, without curbs or oversight. The draft law, which the Knesset is expected to pass even before the government is sworn in, will transform the police from an independent agency into a dangerous instrument.

Shabtai knows exactly who Ben-Gvir is. He even accused him of responsibility for the riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities during and after Israel’s 2021 war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, Shabtai now ingratiates himself to Ben-Gvir. About a month ago, he orchestrated a very public reconciliation at an event in Moshav Mishmar Hashiv’ah. The culmination, as noted, came Thursday, when he appeared, in uniform, at the bat mitzvah party, in an attempt to please the person who, the previous day, had asked the attorney general to freeze all police appointments until the new government is sworn in.

On Shabtai’s watch the police have become political, a tool in the hands of a convicted criminal and extreme right-wing activist whose bureau chief was a target of the Shin Bet security service. And what does the man whom the public looks up to as the defender of the law and the gatekeeper against violations of their fundamental rights do? Time after time he chooses to grovel before those who promote these dangerous processes. The message Shabtai sends to the police officers under his command is clear: Flattery and sycophancy to politicians is the route he thinks the Israel Police should take.

A national police chief who cares about the welfare of the force and the public must come out publicly against subordinating the agency to politicians, and convey a clear message about the importance of the police force’s independence. But a person who failed to protect lives on Mount Meron, in preparing for and handling the events of Operation Guardian of the Walls, and in maintaining personal security is now failing this great test as well. At a time when Ben-Gvir is trying to make himself super-commissioner, Shabtai should not be acting like a puppet. If he cares about the good of the state, he must set clear boundaries between himself and Ben-Gvir, and act with all his might so the police serve all Israelis and do not become the police of the extreme right.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.