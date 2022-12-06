Minister of Occupation

Slowly but surely, Bezalel Smotrich has managed to transfer sovereignty over the occupied territories into the settlers’ hands, granting himself the status of head of Israel’s governance over the West Bank. For this to happen, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his senior partner concocted a new department at the Defense Ministry.

The new ministry will provide the basis which will allow Netanyahu to bestow Religious Zionism with the authority to appoint a Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), as well as involvement in the selection of the head of the Civil Administration, the military body responsible for civilian aspects of life in the West Bank. Furthermore, the new minister will also be responsible for a new independent authority which will oversee settlement in the territories, acting to implement the policies of his party.

As if this weren’t enough, a further clause in the agreement stipulates that the new minister will be the one approving the state’s responses to the High Court of Justice regarding issues under his purview, including issues such as illegal construction in the West Bank, all this in coordination with the defense minister and the prime minister. One can only guess what the new defense minister’s approach to these issues will be.

Even if the appointments of a Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and a head of the Civil Administrator are made in coordination with the IDF chief of staff, the defense minister and prime minister, as stipulated by the agreement, the bottom line is that Netanyahu has given control over the Palestinians and settlers in the territories to the settlers.

What used to be in the hands of the defense minister and the chief of staff, as is required by international law with regard to occupied territory, now passes into the hands of the settlers, Israeli civilians living in these territories in contravention of international law.

Netanyahu is making a dually destructive move here; he is weakening the IDF by defanging its power in relation to the settlers. As explained well by former chief of staff, MK Gadi Eisenkot, this constitutes an undermining of the authority and responsibility of both the defense minister and the chief of staff.” Netanyahu is also selling the IDF to the national-religious, in the words of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Unless Netanyahu and his government are bent on annexing the territories (with Area C first), it’s unclear how he intends to defend his moves before the U.S. and the international community. Already next month, the UN General Assembly is expected to ratify a Palestinian initiative calling for an appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague so that it rules about Israel’s conduct.

This may lead to the recognition that Israel has annexed the territories de facto. Now that the authority and control over the occupied territories are taken away from the IDF and given to the settlers, Israel will find it hard to defend itself against such criticism.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.