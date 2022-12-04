A Liberal Defensive Shield

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to give Noam party chair MK Avi Maoz authority over the Education Ministry department that oversees outsourced activities in schools gives an extremist religious party that captured only a sliver of electoral support access to the public education system, which is diverse by definition, and the power to sabotage it.

The unit for external programming and the promotion of partnerships is small, but carries great weight in determining the “pedagogic core” of the Education Ministry. It is in charge of determining which outside programs may be authorized to operate in public schools. There are 22,930 programs run by nonprofit associations and private organizations that principals can choose from, in a number of tracks. In the current school year, about 2 billion shekels ($582.2 million) have been earmarked for these programs.

The transfer of responsibility for this unit to Maoz will affect some 2,300 schools. Maoz disseminates chauvinist, homophobic Jewish ultranationalism. He is stridently anti-LGBTQ. He views women’s rights as a joke, and he seeks to increase sex segregation in the public sphere and to impinge on the right of women to serve in combat positions in the military. He also supports expanding the powers of rabbinical courts to rule on civil matters and restricting the rights of Jews from non-Orthodox denominations in matters of immigration and conversion. This is the man – the only lawmaker from his party in the Knesset – to whom Netanyahu has given the ability to reject programming dealing with human and civil rights, pluralistic Judaism and other topics, as well as meetings between Jewish and Arab students.

Maoz undermines basic principles of secular public education, one of the declared goals of which is “the inculcation of the values of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and the development of an attitude of respect for human rights.” Hence, the rapid response of mayors throughout the country – among them of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Mevasseret Zion, Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut and Ganei Tikva, pledging that they will continue to fund programs that might be hurt – is an appropriate one. The leadership of the National Parents Association also responded rightly, saying that it would work alongside school principals to prevent “the entry of ignorant opinion though the gates of educational institutions.”

In the face of the attempt to reeducate the secular public, teachers, parents’ groups and local authorities must build a liberal defensive shield. We must not be silent when it comes to racism and restrictions on debate in the classroom. We must not be deterred by threats from social media trolls, and social programs offered at no charge must be closely scrutinized. We must open our children’s textbooks and find out what new content has been inserted.

The reeducation ministry will try to threaten, cajole or blur disagreements disingenuously, but it won’t be able to contend with many schools that will insist on open and democratic education. This is a crucial struggle for the image of Israel.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.