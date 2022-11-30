Mutilation of Human Rights

Ayelet Shaked is determined to use every moment she has left in the Interior Ministry to torment the most disadvantaged people living in Israel.

Two weeks ago, she rejected the advisory committee on refugee affairs’ recommendation that asylum be given to a woman from Sierra Leone who fears she will face genital mutilation if she is repatriated (Bar Peleg, Nov. 30). The panel was unanimous and the Supreme Court ruled three years ago that female genital cutting could be a reason for granting asylum in some cases, but Shaked didn’t care. She said there was no data on genital mutilation performed in Sierra Leone on women the age of the asylum seeker. In her humble opinion, the woman’s fears do not meet the standard for persecution.

Shaked didn’t stop there; in her ruling she went out of her way to express her complex attitude to female genital mutilation. It was important to her to stress that female genital cutting is not a uniform practice. “There are different types of procedures that should be distinguished from one another,” wrote the devil’s advocate. According to Shaked, some of these are similar or even less extreme than male circumcision. “Only a portion of them have the potential to inflict harm great enough to be considered persecution,” she wrote. According to Shaked, it’s important to distinguish among the different types of cutting, so that only those considered more extreme than male circumcision could be considered persecution.

Shaked is using the tricks of xenophobes of all types. Since it’s inconceivable that Israel would offer asylum to all females living in societies that conduct genital mutilation, then it’s legitimate not to grant asylum to even one of them. Another trick is to challenge the distinction between male circumcision and female genital mutilation. “It is inconceivable that Israel would compromise its sovereign interest and grant political asylum for alleged persecution that is similar or close in essence to a custom that is common among its own citizens,” Shaked wrote. “One must use caution when criticizing the practices and beliefs of other cultures.” This breaks all records for cynicism. Shaked is embracing multiculturalism in order to slam the door in the face of a foreigner who is requesting protection from a custom that is common in her country.

It turns out that for Shaked, all this evil is mainly a final opportunity for some PR. In a departure from the norm, the press release on her ruling was issued by the media offices of the minister and the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority, even though the decision was made two weeks ago. There is no limit to the depths to which Shaked will stoop in order to protect the purity of Jewish blood from foreigners. As the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir takes shape, we must find comfort in the fact that Shaked is leaving the Interior Ministry and hope that her successor will reverse this cruel decision.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.