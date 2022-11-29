The Misogyny and Homophobia Authority

The coalition agreement between Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset’s Noam faction, standard bearer of the fight against the LGBT community, women and Reform Judaism, attests to the character of Netanyahu’s sixth government now taking shape. It will be the most right-wing, extremist, racist, ultra-nationalist and benighted government in Israel’s history.

A full-scale right-wing government also means its most retrograde one, espousing a reversal of the achievements of liberalism on all fronts. The coalition agreement determines that an authority for national-Jewish identity will be established within the Prime Minister’s Office, headed by Noam chairman Avi Maoz, who will get the title of deputy minister. “The authority will deal with the fortification, consolidation and deepening of personal-identity security, as well as the security of the family and Jewish national identity,” explained Maoz. It’s as frightening as it sounds.

Statements by Maoz, who studied at the Mercaz Harav yeshiva for more than a decade, with Rabbi Zvi Thau (who is under police investigation for alleged rape) as his rabbi, are cut from the same ideological raw material as those of primitive, extreme ultra-nationalists wherever they may be: “We come in the name of normal families,” Maoz says, in reference to the LGBT community. “Does anyone remember when we got together and decided that the Education Ministry should teach our sons and daughters that deviant relations between two men or two women are normal, and are a recommended family model?” he has said.

Maoz also talks a lot against the drafting of women into the IDF. “Women contribute to this country in a wide range of areas. Their biggest contribution consists of getting married, God willing, and raising model families. My wife was an officer in the IDF, but she now tells all my daughters and granddaughters: Don’t go to the army. I agree with her.” But Maoz isn’t keen on encountering women outside the army either. “Did anyone notice the moment when segregation of women and men for the sake of modesty became an illegal act considered the exclusion of women?” he once asked.

It’s not only women and gays in his sights. Maoz also claims Reform Jews erode the country’s Jewish identity. He favors retaining the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly on conversions. As part of the coalition agreement, he will be in charge of the Nativ liaison unit at the Prime Minister’s Office, which examines the eligibility of residents of the former Soviet Union to immigrate to Israel. This will give him the power to select immigrants, since the Law of Return has become, in his view, an instrument “that absurdly allows gentiles to enter Israel, gradually reducing the percentage of Jews in this country.”

People from across the political spectrum have (another) reason to view the future with apprehension. Netanyahu has handed an ultra-nationalist, homophobic, chauvinist and misogynist Jew the power and money to shape the personal, familial and national identity of Israel’s citizens, according to his twisted values.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.