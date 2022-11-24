Don’t Give Smotrich the Civil Administration

Bezalel Smotrich must not be given control of the Civil Administration, which is responsible for approving construction in the settlements, paving roads in the West Bank and razing homes in settlement outposts and in Palestinian communities.

The settlers hate the Civil Administration because it reminds them that they live in a place that is under military occupation. One can confidently predict what Smotrich would do with the great power he would receive, it’s in the platform of his Religious Zionism party: legalizing illegal outposts, massively increasing the number of settlements and settlers in the West Bank, as well as the number of Palestinian homes that are demolished. The Civil Administration is the military government in the West Bank, and for that very reason, the party’s supreme goal is to abolish it, in order to “entrench and civilianize Israel’s hold on the territory, not by means of a temporary military government,” as the platform says.

According to one report, the Civil Administration’s authority over settlers would be assigned to the Finance Ministry, while its authority over Palestinians would remain in the Defense Ministry. Israel would thereby further entrench the legal reality in the West Bank, in which settlers live under a civilian government while Palestinians live under a military one. It’s no accident that more and more human rights organizations abroad are defining what’s happening there as apartheid. But in any case, this is another step toward annexing the West Bank.

Even today, the Civil Administration serves the settlers and the Israeli occupation. This is evident from data on the enforcement of demolition orders after all appeals have been exhausted. Between May 2019 and the end of 2021, the agency carried out 70 percent of the demolition orders issued against Palestinians and only 30 percent of those issued against settlers. When Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a minuscule number of construction plans for Palestinians over the past year, this was exceptional precisely because the rule is that Israel advances construction plans for the settlements but doesn’t give building permits to Palestinians.

If Smotrich holds the reins, the situation will likely grow even worse. Israel’s annexation of the West Bank would no longer be creeping, but rather a full gallop. Even by his own irresponsible standards, this is a reckless move by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.