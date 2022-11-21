A Convicted Criminal as Israel’s Super Police Chief

The independence of the government bodies charged with enforcing the law and administering justice is a pillar of democracy. Their ability to refrain from having decisions dictated by the whims and needs of politicians is fundamental to the principle of separation of powers and is critical to preserving the structure of the government of Israel.

But it now appears that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to undermine that balance by enabling Itamar Ben-Gvir, his candidate for public security minister, to amend the Police Ordinance Law. The amendment will subject the police – which until now have enjoyed independence – to the Otzma Yehudit leader, who will be able to set police policies.

The amendment, which the two have agreed upon, should not be taken lightly. It means that Ben-Gvir, a dangerous right-wing extremist who has been convicted of criminal offenses, will effectively become the country’s police chief. He will be the one who decides how the police allocates its resources, how it operates in the field and, most of all, against whom.

The power that Netanyahu is putting into Ben-Gvir’s hands will subordinate the police leadership to his authority. It means that the police will become politicized to favor the extreme right. In practice, it constitutes not just a blow against the separation of powers but a serious danger to the rights of Israel’s Arab citizens. Even if the public security minister-designate wasn’t Ben-Gvir, the proposed amendment would be a threat to the rule of law; the fact that it will be in the hands of a pyromaniac like Ben-Gvir only magnifies the danger.

The amendment will grant Ben-Gvir the status of super police chief, entitled to do everything from assigning officers to specific tasks to enjoying complete control of the police budget. The risk is not only to civil rights but raises the possibility of a change in police priorities so that investigations into corruption will be pushed aside even more than they are today.

Anyone who expects the police chief, Kobi Shabtai, to resist the blow to the status and independence of his organization, is in for a disappointment. Even before Ben-Gvir assumes office, Shabtai chose to honor the minister-designate: Last week, at an event in Moshav Mishmar HaShiv’a, Shabtai stood up in Ben-Gvir’s honor, waited to shake his hand and even hugged the person who only a year earlier he had held responsible for the violence that flared up within Israel at the time of Operation Guardian of the Walls. Shabtai knows that Ben-Gvir is the one who will decide whether he gets a fourth year as police chief, so he’s ready to turn himself into the puppet of the very man who not so long ago he was warning against.

The public sees a frightening picture taking shape: Those who are supposed to be safeguarding democracy have turned into soldiers at the service of politicians. That’s what happens when those accused and convicted of crimes take control of the institutions charged with maintaining law and order.

