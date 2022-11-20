Rioting in Hebron Was a Preview

The hundreds of Israelis who rioted in Hebron on Saturday did so in the clear knowledge that they are the landlords and that now is “Itamar Ben-Gvir’s moment.” Some 32,000 Jews came to the city to mark the Torah portion Chayei Sarah in prayer. The police announced that they had prepared for the event in advance. But in a place where Jewish supremacy is anchored militarily (under “full Israeli security control”), preparations by the security forces mean only one thing – clearing swaths of the city of Palestinians to enable the Jewish masters to march through its streets.

And in fact, the army closed off the area around the market – even though it’s in the heart of the Palestinian section of Hebron – and demanded that store owners close their shops. But the Jews didn’t make do with praying. The marchers were filmed chanting “a Jew is a soul; an Arab is a son of a bitch” (which rhymes in Hebrew) and hitting and throwing stones.

Palestinian residents reported injuries, including a 17-year-old girl who was struck in the face by a stone and taken to the hospital. In addition, Palestinian homes and property were vandalized.

“There’s not a home in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood that wasn’t attacked. What happened today wasn’t normal,” one resident of an adjacent neighborhood said. “A 15-year-old was hit in the face with a stone and his nose was broken. People sprayed pepper spray, and one of my neighbors had his door broken down and people entered his house.” All of this took place as the army tried to separate the Palestinians and the Jews.

All this would doubtless have flown under the public’s radar if one of the injured hadn’t been a female Israeli soldier whom a marcher attacked with a stick. After all, the Israeli public has become completely indifferent to the shedding of Palestinian blood and the lack of regard for Palestinian homes and property, as well as to the trampling of the dignity of people living under military rule.

As of result of the attack on the soldier, these events attracted the public’s attention and even elicited official responses. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said there was “embarrassing and shameful criminal behavior.” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said “the attack on an IDF soldier is a national disgrace.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz denounced the riots but blamed extremists for them. (“I’m certain the rioters, who don’t represent the settlements, will be brought to justice”).

The bitter truth is that neither Lapid nor Gantz nor Kochavi have the public power necessary to harness the energy that erupted in Hebron on Saturday. And the incoming government not only isn’t interested in stopping this dangerous energy. It’s even riding it.

The incidents in Hebron are emblematic of the spirit of the time. And from that standpoint, one can and should view these events as a preview of what is likely to happen in Israel and the West Bank under the rule of Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.