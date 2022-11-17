Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Editorial |

Why Israel Needs The Hague

Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
: The International Criminal Court building in The Hague, Netherlands.
The International Criminal Court building in The Hague, Netherlands.Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial

Last Friday, a UN committee approved a Palestinian Authority resolution that asks the United Nations to seek a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on two issues. One is Israel’s ongoing violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The other is how the ongoing occupation of the West Bank should affect its legal status as occupied territory and the international community’s treatment of Israel.

Trump lost, Biden won: what the midterms mean for Israel . LISTEN

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

The Israeli response was a bipartisan consensus stretching from UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan to Prime Minister Yair Lapid: The Palestinians have some nerve. “This is another unilateral Palestinian move which undermines the basic principles for resolving the conflict and may harm any possibility for a future process,” Lapid said. Erdan mustered his usual holy wrath, saying, “I warned these countries that turning to the court in The Hague would be the final nail in the coffin of any chance for reconciliation.”

These responses from Lapid and Erdan are a mockery. Israel is the one that has deliberately and consistently been pounding the final nails in the coffin of “any chance for reconciliation” for many years now. Just this Wednesday, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu agreed with the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, that the Disengagement Law would be amended to legalize the yeshiva students’ illegal return to Homesh.

Other settlers will also be able to return to this West Bank settlement, which was ostensibly evacuated as part of the 2005 disengagement from the Gaza Strip. In reality, Homesh was never completely vacated and returned to its Palestinian owners. Soldiers guarded it, but settlers returned anyway. In 2009, they set up a yeshiva there that has been in operation ever since, and its students and teachers prevent the land’s owners, from the Palestinian villages of Burqa and Silat al-Daher, from getting anywhere near their land. Even a High Court of Justice ruling that annulled the confiscation and closure orders for the land was never implemented. This land was stolen from its owners under the protection of the state and the army.

The legalization of the return to Homesh won’t be an isolated incident. It’s a harbinger of the legalization of other illegal outposts, first and foremost Evyatar. If that happens, any evacuation laws Israel passes in the future will no longer be worth anything. One government will evacuate, and the next will bring the settlers back.

Through its shameless actions, Israel is the one that has justified referring the occupation to the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?