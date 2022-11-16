When the Army Probes Itself

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz reacted vehemently to the United States’ decision to open a criminal investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot to death during Israel Defense Forces activity in the Jenin refugee camp in May.

“IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign body or state, as friendly as it may be,” Lapid said, noting “the IDF is a moral, principled army. The IDF soldiers and commanders defend Israel, thoroughly investigate any irregular event and are committed to the values and laws of democracy.”

Gantz called the decision “a bad mistake” and declared: “We won’t cooperate with any external investigation, and won’t enable intervention in Israel’s internal affairs.” He said the IDF carried out an independent, professional investigation and submitted its results to the United States. “I made it clear to the American representatives that we’re standing behind the IDF’s soldiers,” he said.

But this verbal muscle flexing is unnecessary. The Americans are demanding to open a criminal investigation in response to Israel’s internal investigation – the IDF investigated itself – and even that took the army four months and a host of versions to recognize that Abu Akleh was shot by IDF fire.

However, the army’s final version was weak, and failed to accept full responsibility. According to the IDF inquiry, Abu Akleh was very likely killed by a soldier’s gunfire, but it didn’t rule out the possibility that she had been shot by Palestinian gunfire. Also, the army decided not to open a Military Police investigation against the shooter. This all took place despite the fact that inquiries by Al Jazeera, the UN’s Human Rights Commission, CNN, the New York Times and others deemed the IDF responsible for the killing.

It would be a mistake to attribute the United States’ decision to pressure by Democratic Congress members demanding a tough stand against Israel. Instead Israel had better start internalizing that the world, including the United States, is beginning to take a harsher view of the goings on in Israel. The expectation that the international community won’t intervene in “Israel’s internal affairs” – as though the occupation of another nation for more than 50 years is an internal Israeli matter – is losing its power.

The United States might have settled for the conclusions of Israel’s investigation had it been carried out by an Israeli court rather than the army. In this context, it bears noting that if the next Israeli government continues with its plan to castrate its judicial branch and neutralize its checks and balances – the world won’t stand by, and the demands for external intervention will become stronger.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.