Civics Classes With Loyalty

The new civics curriculum indicates the direction in which Israeli society and its education system are marching: strengthening trends of glorifying the government and Jewish ethnocentrism, at the expense of civil aspects that are necessary for a functioning democracy.

The new curriculum is meant for the ninth grade and will serve as the foundation for high school studies. It is based on the changes that have been introduced in civics instruction in recent years, chiefly the revision of the primary high school textbook to reflect the right-wing perspective, which has taken over civics studies (Or Kashti, November 13).

The new curriculum is a concoction of “good citizenship,” “loyalty” and “obedience to the laws of the state.” For comparison, in the current curriculum the topic of obeying the law comes only after 12 human rights are detailed. Now, and not by chance, already in the first lesson, which explores the concept of citizenship, students are told that this involves not only rights and obligations but also “identification with the country and a sense of belonging.” This is how the discourse on loyalty has made its way into lesson plans, at the expense of humanist and universal values.

Foundational principles that are in the current curriculum, for example that the decision of the majority must be subordinate to “protecting the basic rights of the individual and of minorities” and recognition of each person’s “dignity and innate worth” have disappeared. Also not mentioned in the proposed curriculum are the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty and the Basic Law on the Freedom of Occupation. In contrast, the Basic Law on Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People is included in a long list of “key Jewish characteristics.” There is no parallel list of democratic principles. The discussion of curbs on governmental power is partial, and in fact the rule of law is never explained. It is not surprising that the chapter on the “Israeli-Arab conflict” notes “the expansion of [Israel’s] borders in the wake of the Six-Day War,” but not the status of the Palestinians living under occupation.

Civics, like other areas that deal with individual and group identity, is not the personal fiefdom of the right, which dictates the curricula to the entirety of the education system. Without the methodical study of topics such as human and civil rights, the Basic Laws and minorities and their rights, the curriculum becomes an instrument that legitimizes and normalizes, gradually but systematically, the perspective of Jewish supremacy among generations of students and future voters. In the face of the ultranationalist religious indoctrination promoted by the civics curriculum, indoctrination that can only be expected to grow more extreme in the next government, educators everywhere and at all levels must insist on teaching democratic values in full, not a limited and dangerous version.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.