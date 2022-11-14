For the Haredim, From the Israeli Taxpayer

It’s obvious that the ultra-Orthodox parties are celebrating their electoral success and that they feel intoxicated by their political power. That’s the only possible explanation for the unprecedented demands they are making in the negotiations on forming a governing coalition. Though they couch these demands as corrections to the supposed severe decrees of the outgoing government, in fact they have one purpose: to fortify the walls of the Haredi ghetto and to strengthen its autonomy, which survives on the taxes paid by working Israelis.

Their main demand is to raise the monthly stipend paid to adult, male yeshiva students. Some 50,000 unmarried yeshiva students currently receive 380 shekels ($112) a month; 100,000 married yeshiva students, most of whom have children, get 680 shekels.

The Haredi parties demanded – and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has already agreed – to nearly double these allowances, to 730 shekels from 380 and to 1,314 shekels from 680. Since the total annual budget to support adult Haredi students is currently 1.15 billion shekels, the increases will require an additional billion shekels a year.

Aside from the student stipends, their demands include increasing allocations to Haredi schools by tens of percent, to the level given to public schools – even though the Haredim insist that their schools not teach the core curriculum, not administer standardized tests and not be under government supervision. This demand would require eliminating one of the few incentives for encouraging Haredim to acquire the knowledge needed to enter the workforce.

The parties also demand that teachers at Haredi schools receive the higher wages stipulated in the New Horizon reform. This means doubling their salaries, to 14,000 shekels a month, even though most don’t meet even the most basic requirement of the reform, a college degree, and don’t comply with its conditions in areas such as in-service training and work hours.

These three demands are meant to ensure that Haredim can continue to operate a separatist education system that doesn’t promote integration into the job market. Indeed, it appears to have the exact opposite purpose – leaving as many ultra-Orthodox men as possible out of the job market in favor of continued religious study at yeshivas.

Netanyahu is very cognizant of the damage that acceding to these demands would cause. He knows this would give thousands of people an incentive not to go to college, not to work and to live at other people’s expense. He also knows that over time, due to the fact that the ultra-Orthodox community is expected to constitute one-third of Israel’s population by 2065, the other two-thirds will have to continue to fund this folly. But as usual with Netanyahu, his political survival always takes precedence over the welfare of all other Israelis.

