The Shin Bet Is Tracking Journalists

The fact that the state admits that the Shin Bet security service tracks journalists should concern anyone worried about the role of journalism in a functioning democracy.

Also disturbing is the fact that the state admitted it only following a petition to the High Court of Justice filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, with a demand to remove a clause from the law governing the Shin Bet, which requires cell phone companies to provide it with information on its users.

Since the law was passed 20 years ago, the cell phone companies have been compelled to collect information on their customers and transfer it to the Shin Bet database known as “the tool.” The clause in the Shin Bet law set conditions for the use of the information from “the tool.”

But the petition now before the High Court argues that the restrictions on its use allow disproportionate compromise of privacy, beyond that required by state security needs.

ACRI also states that the law does not include clear protection of individuals with professional immunity, mainly journalists, because decisions by the prime minister and the Shin Bet chief in the matter are not subject to judicial review, and because the law does not contain a sufficient mechanism for oversight.

In response to the petition, the state admitted that the Shin Bet monitors journalists. Monitoring of cell phone data of people with immunity “was done in five or six cases a year, on average, over the last 10 years. Journalists were a minority of these cases,” the state wrote as a way of proving that the use of data from “the tool” on people with professional immunity was rare.

This is a very problematic piece of information. Even if it was only a matter of two journalists per year, it means that over the 20 years the database has been in existence, 40 journalists were monitored.

Such monitoring can easily reveal journalists’ sources of a report that has embarrassed the government, even if the report had been published in the past and even if the journalist and the source did not speak on the phone, but rather met when each of them was carrying a phone. The Shin Bet can also know by means of the database not only to whom the journalist spoke, and how long the conversation lasted, but also, by geotracking, where the journalist was.

The state claims that an internal procedure reduces harm to persons with professional immunity. However, the procedure requires authorization by a senior Shin Bet official, not a judge or an external entity that knows how to maintain balance. The procedure is internal, confidential and without parliamentary oversight. That is, it can be changed without anyone knowing.

When journalistic immunity is compromised, journalism is hurt. Considerations of proportionality must not be left in the hands of the Shin Bet or some secret apparatus hidden from the public eye. This weakens journalism’s ability to fulfill its role as democracy’s watchdog. The High Court must accept the arguments of the petitioners that the danger to invasion of privacy and freedom of the press is too great.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.