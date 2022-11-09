A Scholarship to Join a Militia

The Be’er Sheva municipality has decided to hand out scholarships to students who volunteer to join an armed patrol in the Negev, established in the past year by MK-elect Almog Cohen of Otzma Yehudit (Wednesday’s Haaretz). This is another sign of the state’s bankruptcy and surrender to populism.

The website of the “patrol,” which is a militia for all intents and purposes, has been posting an ad urging students to apply for a 10,000-shekel scholarship, provided they join the project. The ad features logos of the project’s partners, among them, the Mifal Payis national lottery, the Be’er Sheva municipality, the municipal corporation for culture and recreation Kivunim and the youth center it operates, StartUp, which distributes the scholarships.

But the promise of the patrol, dubbed “Sayeret Barel,” to help restore law and order is empty, and the declaration that this is a non-political organization is a cover-up for an organization whose goal is to humiliate Bedouin and make it clear to them that they’re not equal citizens. Cohen’s real motive was reflected on his social media accounts, consisting of blatant incitement against Arabs.

The Be’er Sheva municipality’s treatment of this organization as a legitimate initiative to increase personal safety is a façade. No civilian seeking law and order will join an organization whose founder repeatedly calls on soldiers to execute Palestinians and who refers to the members of the police investigation unit as “attack dogs of post-Nazism.” This is a deep-right organization and Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, who decided to give grants to volunteers, understands this very well – but apparently prefers to toady to the city’s residents and appeal to their political leanings. No less obscene is the Payis national lottery’s support in funding the private police force.

“Sayeret Barel” reflects the spirit of the time. Its real goal is to show the Bedouin “who’s the boss” and inculcate a worldview of Jewish supremacy. The public indifference regarding the privatization of personal security is a worrying sign of societal disintegration.

But ignoring this now will exact a high price. Should one of the militia’s volunteers fire needlessly at a Bedouin civilian, it could ignite a protest encompassing thousands of armed people. The immediate beneficiaries will be Cohen’s patron, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and his partner Bezalel Smotrich, who rode a wave of popularity based on the events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls, which created a sense of emergency, and on the message that the Arabs are a fifth column.

This initiative must be stopped before a disaster occurs. The patrol must be dismantled immediately. Volunteers who want to contribute to personal security can do so as part of existing police and Border Police activities. Enforcing law and order must be left in the hands of the police and the rest of the security forces.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.