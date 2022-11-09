A Battle Over What We Can Wear

The new government has yet to be formed, but its bad spirit is already making itself felt. Admittedly, the right’s machinery of intimidation operates aggressively 365 days a year irrespective of which government is in power. But following the sweeping victory won by the religious, nationalist, fanatic right, its power and influence are expected to grow.

On Tuesday, Israelis learned that the Egged bus cooperative has canceled a fashion website’s planned campaign to run advertisements on its buses, on the grounds that showing pictures of women in tank tops would cause “discomfort and anger among significant swaths of the Israeli public.” (as reported in today’s Haaretz). The fact that the ads in question show women who are dressed just like tens of thousands of Israeli women dress in real life made no impression on the company’s executives. They argued that “for tens of thousands of passengers, a revealing tank top is embarrassing, unpleasant and sometimes even bothersome.”

The consideration shown these “tens of thousands of passengers” characterizes many companies and institutions that tend to go with the flow when they identify certain trends. But it’s interesting that the flow they go with always runs only in one direction. Egged does run ads on its buses for organizations like Efrat, which shamelessly targets women considering an abortion and makes them feel guilty and ashamed. Why doesn’t it consider the feelings of all the women harmed by those ads?

But this isn’t only about ads on buses. The bad spirit also quickly penetrated the education system. There, the right seeks to block any possibility of reconciliation between Jews and Arabs. A few days ago, the Galili High School in Kfar Sava canceled a meeting with the Parents Circle – Families Forum, a group of bereaved Israeli and Palestinian parents, to mark the annual memorial day for assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The school’s principal couldn’t withstand the pressure exerted on her by right-wing activists, who, as usual, termed this important event “a meeting with terrorists’ families” intended “to poison students’ hearts.”

On Tuesday, we also learned that the Education Ministry plans to summon the principal of an elementary school in Ramat Gan to provide explanations after she condemned MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and said, during the ceremony for Rabin Memorial Day, that if he is appointed public security minister, “the next political murder will certainly come” (Shira Kadari-Ovadia, Hebrew Haaretz).

All three of these cases clearly mark the boundaries over which the battle between those who cherish democracy and those who seek to destroy it will be waged: what people are allowed to say, whom they are allowed to meet with and how they are allowed to dress.

Without fierce resistance by a unified, determined liberal bloc, led by a fighting opposition in the Knesset, civil society organizations and ordinary Israelis who fear for the principles of freedom and enlightenment – Israeli democracy will retreat at a dizzying speed.

