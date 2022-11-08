Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Editorial |

Minister of Destruction

Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir in August.
Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir in August.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial

The Public Security Ministry is one of most sensitive government ministries. The Israel Police is constantly confronted with the political, ethnic, social, security and national tensions of Israel. Appointing a person to the position of public security minister must be done responsibly and with sensitivity to these tensions.

Israel election: Understanding Bibi's comeback. LISTEN

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Itamar Ben-Gvir is an extreme-right activist, who sees Meir Kahane as his teacher and rabbi. In a country in which high tension prevails between Jews and Arabs, his appointment to the post is intentional provocation. It is not by accident that the present police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, sees Ben-Gvir as a provocateur and the person most responsible for the ethnic violence in Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021.

Ben-Gvir is a repeat felon, first and foremost for incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organization. This is enough to disqualify him from serving as the minister responsible for the police and law enforcement bodies. The minister may not be authorized to intervene in the work of the police, but it is his responsibility to direct its policies.

Ben-Gvir is threatening to change the status quo on the Temple Mount, a place he visits regularly. His wife is a member of a group that calls itself the “Temple Mount Administration,” which sees Jews going up to the compound for visits as its main goal. Changing the customs of the site, which ban Jews from praying there, and calling on Jews to go up and visit along with making other changes to the status quo could very well set the most sensitive site in the world on fire.

Every change on the Temple Mount could well affect Israel’s diplomatic relations with Jordan and endanger the peace agreement between the two countries.

Ben-Gvir also wants to make the terms of imprisonment of Palestinian security prisoners stricter. In contrast to the claims of right-wingers that these prisoners are living in hotel conditions, in reality they live in old, badly overcrowded prison facilities with harsh living conditions. Worsening these conditions could very well have an immediate effect on the behavior of Palestinians in the occupied territories, and, within the prisons themselves, lead to acts of violence, rioting and attacks on the prison staff.

In addition, Ben-Gvir wants to ease the conditions for receiving a license to possess a weapon, so that almost anyone who served in the IDF would be eligible to possess a pistol. This availability of weapons could well lead to increased use of them, which would be translated into more harm to the innocent, including women, and a rise in the number of suicides.

The appointment of an extremist, convicted criminal, racist and brawler such as Ben-Gvir to the Public Security Ministry is an act of provocation, which will demonstrate more than anything else the destructive intentions of those who sent him. It may be a right-wing government in full, but there is absolutely no reason to fill such a sensitive position with someone who might well use it to cause the greatest damage.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?