Minister of Destruction

The Public Security Ministry is one of most sensitive government ministries. The Israel Police is constantly confronted with the political, ethnic, social, security and national tensions of Israel. Appointing a person to the position of public security minister must be done responsibly and with sensitivity to these tensions.

Itamar Ben-Gvir is an extreme-right activist, who sees Meir Kahane as his teacher and rabbi. In a country in which high tension prevails between Jews and Arabs, his appointment to the post is intentional provocation. It is not by accident that the present police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, sees Ben-Gvir as a provocateur and the person most responsible for the ethnic violence in Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021.

Ben-Gvir is a repeat felon, first and foremost for incitement to racism and support for a terrorist organization. This is enough to disqualify him from serving as the minister responsible for the police and law enforcement bodies. The minister may not be authorized to intervene in the work of the police, but it is his responsibility to direct its policies.

Ben-Gvir is threatening to change the status quo on the Temple Mount, a place he visits regularly. His wife is a member of a group that calls itself the “Temple Mount Administration,” which sees Jews going up to the compound for visits as its main goal. Changing the customs of the site, which ban Jews from praying there, and calling on Jews to go up and visit along with making other changes to the status quo could very well set the most sensitive site in the world on fire.

Every change on the Temple Mount could well affect Israel’s diplomatic relations with Jordan and endanger the peace agreement between the two countries.

Ben-Gvir also wants to make the terms of imprisonment of Palestinian security prisoners stricter. In contrast to the claims of right-wingers that these prisoners are living in hotel conditions, in reality they live in old, badly overcrowded prison facilities with harsh living conditions. Worsening these conditions could very well have an immediate effect on the behavior of Palestinians in the occupied territories, and, within the prisons themselves, lead to acts of violence, rioting and attacks on the prison staff.

In addition, Ben-Gvir wants to ease the conditions for receiving a license to possess a weapon, so that almost anyone who served in the IDF would be eligible to possess a pistol. This availability of weapons could well lead to increased use of them, which would be translated into more harm to the innocent, including women, and a rise in the number of suicides.

The appointment of an extremist, convicted criminal, racist and brawler such as Ben-Gvir to the Public Security Ministry is an act of provocation, which will demonstrate more than anything else the destructive intentions of those who sent him. It may be a right-wing government in full, but there is absolutely no reason to fill such a sensitive position with someone who might well use it to cause the greatest damage.