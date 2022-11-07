No to an Override Clause, No to an Empty Democracy

The elected governing coalition seeks to tie the legal system’s hands, so it can legislate with no oversight and no restraints. The first tool for realizing this vision is enacting a law to allow 61 of the 120 Knesset members to override Supreme Court decisions.

This would enable the Knesset to reenact laws overturned by the High Court of Justice, and in practice to pass laws that it knows in advance will contradict the Basic Laws.

In Israel, which has no constitution, the Basic Laws determine the mechanisms of government, the division of powers and the protection of human rights. For the last 30 years, Knesset legislation has been subject to judicial review by the Supreme Court.

When a law infringes on human rights for a purpose inappropriate to Israel’s values as a Jewish and democratic state, or to a greater extent than its purpose requires, the Supreme Court can overturn the law and declare it “unconstitutional.” For years, the court has used this power sparingly (in around 20 cases).

The override clause would effectively enable an ordinary law to override a Basic Law. And when the required majority is just 61 lawmakers, this means giving the majority a free hand to do whatever it pleases.

Israel’s system of government lacks the checks and balances that exist in other countries, like, for instance, a bicameral legislature, a president with veto power, district-based elections and oversight by international courts. It also doesn’t have a strong, difficult to amend constitution that protects all human rights.

The override clause would leave almost no checks and balances against the power of the majority and would turn Israel into an empty democracy in which the majority can trample the rights of the minority.

No other country has an override clause except for Canada; it was included there because it was the only way to get the provinces to agree on a single, complete constitution. But in any case, Canada has other checks and balances. In Israel, this clause is being enacted specifically to permit an aggressive majority to violate human rights.

While the arguments above address a “constitutional” override clause, members of the future governing coalition have also recently spoken about the possibility of enacting an override clause that would even give them the power to override administrative rulings.

These rulings are currently the only barrier preventing any government from disregarding ordinary laws. This idea has no precedent anywhere in the world. If such an override clause were enacted, it would essentially abolish the High Court.

If Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is serious about his claim that he doesn’t intend to destroy the legal system or democracy, he must remove the insane idea of enacting any override clause whatsoever from his coalition’s agenda.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.