Goodbye for Now, Meretz

Three decades after Ratz, Mapam and Shinui merged as Meretz, the party that proudly waved the flag of the left was shoved out of Israel’s legislature. The successors of Shulamit Aloni, Yair Tzaban and Amnon Rubinstein will watch from afar as 14 devotees of the racist Meir Kahane are sworn in, in the temple of Israeli democracy. The failure of this small group, which swam in murky waters against a growing current of militarism, colonialism and chauvinism, is another bad omen for Israeli society.

Israel owes a debt of gratitude to Meretz, which was a partner in the government of Yitzhak Rabin and encouraged him to sign the Oslo Accords. Party activists labored tirelessly against the occupation and the settlements. During their respective tenures as education minister, Aloni and Yossi Sarid introduced humanist and universal values into the school curriculum. Former MK Ran Cohen’s name is on the Public Housing Law. Zehava Galon stood bravely at the head of the protest against the wars in Lebanon. Mossi Raz and Gaby Lasky stood at the side of peace and human rights organizations, warning against the injustices of the occupation and violence of the settlers. Meretz always ensured adequate representation for women, and was the first and so far the only Israeli party to be headed by an openly gay person.

Despite the substantial ideological differences between it and the right-wing and centrist parties, the Meretz leadership agreed to swallow a great many bitter pills to enable the establishment of the “government of change.” The most bitter was the cruel amendment to the Citizenship Law that violates the principles of equality and humanitarianism. Even so, Nitzan Horowitz, the party chairman and minister of health, was praised for his contribution to containment of the coronavirus pandemic. Meretz MK Esawi Freige was the only Arab in the outgoing government, serving as minister of regional cooperation. In the outgoing Knesset, Meretz submitted a bill meant to prohibit the president from assigning the task of forming a government to a candidate, for example Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under criminal investigation or has been convicted of criminal offenses. Unfortunately, Minister Ayelet Shaked blocked the proposal in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. This panel also defeated Meretz’s important bill to repeal the nation-state law and advance a new Basic Law on Equality.

Meretz’s disappearance from the Knesset is the loss of another brake on Israeli society’s slide down the slope of Kahanism, theocracy and separatism. But this does not end the need for a body that will fight the dark trends threatening Israeli democracy: Now is the time to establish a new, invigorated leftist party that will include Meretz, the Labor Party and other components, Jews and Arabs, from the periphery and from the center of the country.

Meretz deserves thanks for its important work over decades. It must be stressed that the journey of the party, and especially the values it represents, has not ended, and that the pursuit of their realization is more important than ever.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.