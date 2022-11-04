Merav Michaeli, Go Home!

Labor Party chair Merav Michaeli is responsible for the “pro-change” bloc’s failure in Tuesday’s election. In her arrogance, she refused to partner with Meretz before the election, causing the sister party’s annihilation and giving Benjamin Netanyahu and his Kahanist cronies the kingdom on a silver platter.

On Thursday, she added the sin of chutzpah to the crime of arrogance. In her speech, she blamed Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and him alone, for the electoral failure. Michaeli argued that Meretz didn’t make it into the Knesset because of Lapid’s campaign. “There was no reason why both Meretz and Labor shouldn’t have crossed the electoral threshold,” she said, then charged, “Lapid managed the battle irresponsibly. He destroyed Meretz.”

It’s been a long time since Israel has seen such a spectacular evasion of responsibility. What happened is exactly what many people warned Michaeli would happen. This frightening scenario, which came true with Thursday’s final vote count, is the reason she was pressured in every possible forum to run on a joint ticket with Meretz. People urged her over and over, explaining that this was a dangerous gamble. But she didn’t listen. Had Michaeli not closed her ears to the pleas of Lapid and Meretz chair Zehava Galon, the outgoing coalition would have won four more Knesset seats and the entire picture of the two opposing blocs of parties would have been very different.

Instead of admitting her error, apologizing and announcing her resignation from the Knesset, not to mention the leadership of the Labor Party, Michaeli announced that her party would provide “the fiercest fight in the opposition against a coalition that has more indictments that female lawmakers.” But the truth is that Michaeli herself contributed to reducing the number of women in the Knesset by refusing to run together with Meretz.

Michaeli said that she sympathized with voters’ feelings of frustration, disappointment and pain. But sympathizing isn’t enough. A real leader must take responsibility for her mistakes. Michaeli must vacate her position to make way for a new leader. More than ever, Israeli democracy now needs a strong leadership that isn’t afraid to hoist the banners of peace, equality and human rights. The Labor Party in particular and the Israeli left in general deserve a leader who has a vision, who is attentive to the public’s mood, who reads reality correctly, a team player who acknowledges their weaknesses and takes responsibility in the event of failure. Michaeli is not that person.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.