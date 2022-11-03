The recent Knesset election brought the Benjamin Netanyahu-Itamar Ben-Gvir-Bezalel Smotrich axis to power. Despite the understandable disappointment, the center-left camp cannot stand idly by or sink into despair. Instead, in the coming days it should already formulate a plan of action to rein in this dangerous alliance, which is expected to cause irreversible damage to Israeli democracy.

The “government of change” was to have stopped Netanyahu’s destructiveness as he sought, on account of his trial, to crush the justice system and Israel’s entire society. The price for the rightful establishment of this government was paid in the blunting of values and ideology. There was logic in this: There was no other way to connect Naftali Bennett, Gideon Sa’ar and Zeev Elkin with Mossi Raz, Gaby Lasky and Mansour Abbas.

But now the situation is different. Netanyahu’s return to power, this time with Meir Kahane’s disciple Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the melding of Bibi-ism and Kahanism, require reorganization of the left – which will involve “ideological armament” and honing of values.

The success of the right-wing parties should in fact be an important lesson to the left: The attempt to masquerade, to flee from a response to the fearmongering, hate-mongering and divisiveness disseminated far and wide by the right, is doomed to failure. It will also lead, in the foreseeable future, to the disappearance of the parties of the left as we know them.

This is the time to return to the basic principles of the Israeli left, which make up the essential components of any democratic country: the rule of law and the independence of the justice system, protection of human dignity and rights, defending minority groups from the tyranny of the majority, and complete civil, economic and social equality.

Moreover, the left must go back to reminding people that the occupation, which has gone on now for more than 55 years, harms not only the conquered Palestinians, who pay with their freedom and their lives, but also Israel itself, which is mortgaging its future and its image as a democracy because of the blind stupidity of settlement and messianism. The Israeli left must go back to reminding people that without a diplomatic solution with the Palestinians, Israel will sink further into a mire of blood, sweat and tears.

To realize these principles, a broad Jewish and Arab coalition is needed, one that will act clearly and unapologetically. The only way to deal with a racist reality it to fight it. To not be silent, not bow our heads and not disappear.

We must not give up our aspiration to turn Israel into a worthy, fair and decent place for all its citizens, regardless of religion, race or gender, as promised in the Declaration of Independence. It might take some time for this process to bear fruit, but if the left wants to survive, this is the only option; there are no magic solutions.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.