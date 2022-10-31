Israel's Election Results in Netanyahu's Crosshairs

For several years Benjamin Netanyahu has headed a movement whose goal is to delegitimize state institutions and systems. The presidency, the justice system, the State Prosecutor’s Office, the justices of the Supreme Court, the Israel Police, the office of attorney general, the media: It sees them all as legitimate targets for attack. Now there’s a new target: the election system and the Central Elections Committee, including incitement against its CEO, Orly Ades, and its chair. The goal is clear: to erode trust in the election results in order to prepare the ground for fraud claims and rejection of the results in the event of a loss.

There have been claims of election fraud in the recent past: by Likud MKs David Amsalem, in September 2019, when he was communications minister, and Shlomo Karhi, in March 2020. Ever since the “change government” was formed, last year, a large group of Netanyahu supporters, including within the media, has openly continued to view Netanyahu as the prime minister, claiming the election was stolen. And ahead of Election Day, Likud launched a campaign to “stop the steal” (Omer Benjakob, Haaretz Hebrew, Oct. 30).

Netanyahu acts like every garden-variety populist. The images of the January 6 attack on the Capitol by thousands of Trump supporters are still fresh in our memory. They continue to claim that he won the “stolen” 2020 election. In Brazil, too, President Jair Bolsonaro announced in advance that he won’t accept the results of Sunday’s election if he loses, citing “widespread fraud.”

A month ago, Netanyahu slammed the Central Elections Committee for disqualifying MK Amichai Chikli, accusing it of trying to “bring down the rule of the right even before the election.” A Likud representative demanded an urgent meeting of the committee to “provide answers to the heavy suspicions of fraud and errors.” The committee chair, Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit, understood the manipulation and rebuked the Likud representative. “I hope that what we are seeing from you is not, God forbid, the beginning of planned delegitimization of the election results,” Amit said.

Netanyahu briefed his supporters on Likud’s plans to film the counting of votes “in places that are prone to trouble” – even though such an act violates an explicit ruling by the Central Elections Committee, and is possibly a criminal offense. No one doubts the need to maintain the integrity of the election and to be prepared, using any and all means necessary, to prevent election fraud. But this important need cannot be confused with what Netanyahu and his supporters are doing. They have no interest in maintaining proper conduct. Just the opposite: They seek to undermine democracy even further by adding the elections to the list of institutions and processes in which Israelis have lost their trust.

