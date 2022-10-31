Anyone but Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir

The goal of Tuesday’s Knesset election is the same as previous elections: to keep Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to power. Relative to the high bar he set for incitement in previous years, he has tried in the current campaign to lower the flames and put forth his statesmanlike face. But make no mistake. This time, he simply entrusted the dirty work to his new-old partner, the Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel is going to the polls for the fifth time in three and a half years. This creates voter burnout and distrust, and leads many voters to stay home. But given the circumstances, we don’t have that luxury. Not voting means leaving the field to the supporters of Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir.

Moreover, the “government of change,” headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, seems to have managed to make most Israelis forget what life was like under Netanyahu: the constant assaults on the justice system, the attorney general, the police, the president, the media and the left; the incitement and division; the criminal incitement against the Arab community and the delegitimization of their elected representatives; the harsh language in the Knesset and the media; and the culture of fraud, greed, aggression and exploitation of his office. But forgetting also isn’t an option for Israelis right now.

The “government of change” hasn’t been problem-free, especially with regard to its violent policy in the West Bank, which has exacted a heavy price in human life. But make no mistake. Netanyahu’s return to power, this time in a package deal with an ultranationalist extremist, would be far more dangerous.

This is the same Ben-Gvir who, before this election, even Netanyahu deemed unfit to serve as a minister. But that is in the past. Netanyahu has grown more extreme from election to election. Among other things, this is due to his legal woes and his abandonment by many of his former partners, who weren’t willing to sacrifice the state and dismantle its institutions for the sake of one criminal defendant. Bibi’s supporters and the Kahanists have united. The Netanyahu bloc is the Ben-Gvir bloc. They are one and the same.

At the end of his term, former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit said “Netanyahu endangered democracy; we were saved only by heaven’s mercy.” But flesh-and-blood Israelis from across the political spectrum also contributed to this mercy, by rising above their political differences, joining forces and forming the current government. Their ideological gaps led it to fall apart after just a year. But the possibility of Netanyahu returning to power, bolstered by Ben-Gvir, requires a renewed, all-out mobilization for a war of containment.

This nightmare scenario obligates Jews and Arabs, in the left, right and center, to go to the polls in droves and vote for a party that isn’t in the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir bloc. That means not voting for Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas or United Torah Judaism, which are committed to Netanyahu.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.