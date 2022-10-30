Israeli Parties Who Barely Have Public Support – Quit Now

The alarming rise in support for Kahanism and the entrenchment of Benjamin Netanyahu and his loyalists on the summit of an imaginary Masada, where everything precious, fair and reasonable that Israeli democracy has laboriously built over more than seven decades is the object of ridicule and destruction, make Tuesday’s election critical. This is a battle that will determine the fate of the State of Israel: to the benevolent Israeliness that looks toward the future, or to the tribe of Jewish fundamentalism.

The picture that emerges from the latest polls gives little hope for those who fear Netanyahu’s return to power and the opening shot of “the time of Itamar Ben-Gvir.” According to the data, the best the “change bloc” can hope for is a political draw, which, while blocking the Netanyahu bloc from returning to power, will leave Yair Lapid in the position of caretaker prime minister until after yet another election, which would be the sixth in about four years. This is an extremely problematic scenario, but it is infinitely preferable to the horror-show scenario of a Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government.

Against this backdrop, the presence of parties that are not supported by even 1 percent of Israelis, and their insistence on staying in the game until the end, even at the cost of precious votes going to waste, is irresponsible. There are several such parties. A Channel 12 News poll from Friday gives 0.9 percent of the vote to Yaron Zelekha’s New Economic Party; 0.6 percent each to Hadar Muchtar’s Tzeirim Boarim, Abir Kara’s Hofesh Calcali and Ale Yarok; and 0.4 percent to Eli Avidar’s Israel Hofsheet.

A Channel 13 News poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs gave Muchtar’s party 0.4 percent and Zelekha’s 0.2 percent. According to a survey for Kan public television by Kantar Israel, headed by Dudi Hasid, the parties led by Zelekha, Muchtar and Avidar would receive 1.4 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. These are four parties, each of which can be expected to capture about 1 percent of votes at best, but together, these votes add up to four Knesset seats. Although it is impossible to know how their supporters would vote if the party heads were to bow out, these are precious votes that will go to waste if these parties fail to meet the 3.25 percent electoral threshold as expected.

Particularly puzzling is the insistence of Avidar, who built his public image on the Balfour Street protest movement and belongs to the anti-Netanyahu bloc. How can he fail to understand that in his insistence on running until the end, he could throw away, with his own hands, the accomplishments of the protests outside the former prime minister’s home in Jerusalem, after being among its leaders and heroes?

Avidar is well aware of the political mess Israelis have found themselves in. He recognizes that because curbing the rise to power of the Kahanist right depends on containment, his remaining in the race is dangerous and even irresponsible. If they care about the future of the state, Avidar, Zelekha, Muchtar and Kara should withdraw from the election.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.