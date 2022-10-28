It’s No Longer Just Ben-Gvir

The meteoric rise of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party, Otzma Yehudit, has sparked fear for the future in liberal circles both in Israel and abroad. And when the devoted student of Meir Kahane threatens to become the third strongest force in Israel’s legislature, there are indeed reasons to worry. Ben-Gvir’s legitimization in the media and public opinion, as well as the enthusiasm he generates among many young people, are evil omens.

But that’s not all – the lurking danger goes far beyond that. Kahanism has already spread well beyond the bounds of Otzma Yehudit and the party with which it formed a joint ticket, Religious Zionism – it has reached the entire right wing, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. It sometimes seems as if all the Likud MKs are Ben-Gvir. As Ben-Gvir and his partner on the joint ticket, MK Bezalel Smotrich, disseminate their racist doctrine, along with Smotrich’s plan to destroy the justice system, no opposition or even reservation about their plans has been heard from Likud or any of the other rightist parties.

Likud’s silence has resounded widely, as has the silence of its leader. After Netanyahu promised that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will be ministers in his next government, in diametric opposition to what he promised (with regard to Ben-Gvir) before the last election, the whitewashing advanced another step with the thunderous silence over the ideas they have put forward. Someone should ask Netanyahu: What has changed about Ben-Gvir that he was disqualified from serving in your cabinet before the last election, but is now qualified? Does the silence from Netanyahu and the rest of Likud’s top ranks indicate that they agree with Ben-Gvir? There’s no way to interpret their silence other than as consent. In other words, Likud itself is gradually becoming a Kahanist party. It isn’t merely embracing Kahanists in order to form a government, but is going even further and embracing their ideas.

This is a new moral and political situation for Israel. Kahanism has not only been legitimized, it’s spreading into the center of the political map. After Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and their ilk have served as senior ministers in a Likud government, should one be formed, the real revolution will be complete – overt racism, ultranationalism, chauvinism, xenophobia, hatred of anyone different, the imposition of religious law and the destruction of the legal system will all have become cornerstones of Israel’s government. No news could be more threatening than that.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.