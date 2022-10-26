Who’ll Investigate the Settlers?

Last week, a group of rampaging settlers assaulted Hagar Gefen, 70, because she and several other left-wing activists came to the West Bank village of Kisan, south of Bethlehem, to help Palestinians harvest their olives. As far as the masters of the land are concerned, Gefen and her leftist friends “have no right to exist in this country,” as they shouted while beating her.

The assailants knocked her to the ground and beat her viciously with clubs and rocks. Gefen was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for five days with a broken hand and ribs, a punctured lung and stitches in her head. And whom did the Israel Police call in for questioning? Two left-wing activists, including one who was also injured and whose belongings were stolen from her during the attack.

When they reported to the police station, they learned that they were suspected of assault and battery, civil disorder and rioting. The detectives asked them questions of a political nature: Who organized the volunteers helping with the harvest? How did they know to go to the village? The detectives asked about the solidarity activity meant to make up for the police’s inability to protect the Palestinian harvesters. The two were released only after being ordered to stay away from the area for 15 days.

Were settlers also called in for questioning, or only leftists? The police won’t say. In any event, no arrests have been made in the assault, even though it took place more than a week ago. When the perpetrators are settlers, the police have time.

As usual, the police try to paint a symmetrical picture of mutual violence between left-wing activists and settlers, as if aiding harvesters were equivalent to beating an older woman with clubs. “During the investigation, claims of mutual assault were made, so several involved persons have been called in for questioning,” police said in a statement, promising “to take all steps necessary to reach the truth.”

But the truth is that for decades it has been “open season” on the lives of the Palestinians in the territories. In recent years spilling the blood of left-wing activists has also been permitted, and lately soldiers, too, have become targets for settler violence. The champions of the war on Palestinian terror tend to turn a blind eye to settler violence, as if it involved only a few “wild weeds.”

Early this year, three retired generals who once commanded Israel’s forces in the West Bank warned that settler violence endangers Israel’s security. “[V]iolence by Palestinians can’t justify ignoring, either politically or militarily, lawbreakers on the Jewish side,” they wrote. The message was unequivocal: “If this destructive phenomenon isn’t dealt with immediately and uncompromisingly, it will get out of control.”

In this matter the “government of change” failed, and during its time in office settler violence has broken records. If Prime Minister Yair Lapid wants to lead the center-left bloc and win its votes, he and Defense Minister Benny Gantz must put an end to this disgrace.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.