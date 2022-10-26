Lapid, You Don’t Need to Show 'Strength'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid has evidently decided to use his time in office to prove to the public that you needn’t have served in a combat unit to be sharply focused on security. He is acting like someone who’s determined to show everyone that the Tel Aviv bourgeoisie, with which he is identified, has been unjustly branded as leftist, concessionary and weak when it is really even more lethal than the right.

Armed with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who boasted that the army under his command had killed 1,364 Gazans, and Aviv Kochavi, the “lethal” IDF chief of staff, Lapid has made time, a week before the election, to declare war on a new Palestinian group, the Lion’s Den, and return to the days of targeted killings in the West Bank.

On Tuesday the Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet security service and Border Police’s counterterrorism unit killed a key operative from the Lion’s Den and bombed a hideout that served as the organization’s bomb-making workshop, according to the army. Four other Palestinians were also killed in the exchange of fire that followed the raid, and at least 21 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

There is never any lack of security justifications, and some of them are even valid. According to the army, members of the group were responsible for several attacks and shooting incidents over the past few months, including the killing of soldier Ido Baruch in the northern West Bank. It also said that in recent days, group members have been planning to carry out other attacks on Israelis.

Two days earlier, another key operative from the Lion’s Den was killed when his motorcycle blew up in Nablus, and the organization blames his death on Israel as well. Defense officials said the operative was responsible for sending out the Palestinian who was arrested in Jaffa last month with a Carlo rifle and two pipe bombs. In addition, he participated in shooting incidents in the Nablus area, they said.

Predictably, at Wednesday’s funeral for the five men killed in Nablus, gunfire and calls for avenging their deaths were heard. Gantz provided his own aggressive statements (“There will be no cities of refugee for terrorists, and we’ll be everywhere we’re needed to carry out our mission”), while the army announced that further operations are likely in the Nablus casbah and Jenin refugee camp.

Needless to say, it’s the job of the government, the man who heads it and the heads of the defense establishment to do everything possible to prevent terror attacks, even those that are still in the planning stage. But at the same time, they must also consider the possible ramifications of any given military operation, whose costs might exceed its benefits. Lapid, Gantz and Kochavi are playing with fire in the most explosive region in the world. This could drag Israel and the Palestinians into a new kind of escalation in the West Bank and another intifada. That is not how a responsible leader behaves.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.