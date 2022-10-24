Discriminate and Weep

On the eve of the last election the ruling coalition embarked on a legislative marathon, with the aim of finalizing the legislative package that would grant Israel entry to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. This followed President Joe Biden’s announcement, for the first time publicly, that the Americans were considering waiving visa requirements for Israelis wishing to enter the U.S., as long as they met the certain conditions.

The Americans listed three main demands. The first was to pass a legislative package: a law that granted the U.S. access to security and criminal data about Israelis traveling to the U.S. prior to their arrival, and another law providing access to personal travel document data. True to form, Israel’s parliamentary opposition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, foiled the passing of the data access law, just so the government could not list the agreement as an accomplishment and parade it as such during the election campaign. The travel document law was approved last month, in a first reading in the plenum, leaving it up to the next Knesset to finalize the details.

The Americans made two other demands. The first was that Israel stop imposing “discriminatory restrictions” against Palestinian-Americans wishing to visit the West Bank and the Gaza Strip; and the second was that the number of rejections for Israelis applying for U.S. visas be under three percent for the previous year.

Israel has never managed to satisfy the second requirement in the past, but because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, this has now become a realistic probability, so it is crucial to finalize the legislation by the end of this year.

Now it turns out that Israel doesn’t meet the first demand, as a result of its infamous profiling policy. In a letter sent to U.S. Representative Don Beyer last month, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Alice Lugo wrote that “Israel does not currently meet all [Visa Waiver Program] designation requirements” and explained that this is specifically due to its “discrimination of Palestinian-Americans” and because Israel does not extend reciprocal privileges to American nationals at border crossings.

Israel does not meet the demands of reciprocity that require it to grant equal treatment to American nationals entering the country. Unlike in Israel, Palestinians are not treated as “terrorist until proven otherwise” in the United States. The Americans insist on granting all those who enter their territory equal freedoms and privileges, without regard for ethnicity or nationality. The U.S. administration saw an opportunity to include Israel in the visa waiver program this year, and that may never return. And yet, the Knesset couldn’t rise above petty political squabbles and electoral interests. Instead of stopping the discriminatory and damaging profiling regime, Israel prefer to remain excluded from a club it so wishes to join.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.