Lapid, Who Are You Congratulating?

The fact that Italy has joined Europe’s antiliberal axis with the inauguration of Giorgia Meloni, a one-time admirer of Mussolini, as prime minister is worrying news.

It would have been appropriate for Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, to voice concern, or to at least protest silently. Lapid could have made do with the laconic statement issued by the Foreign Ministry following publication of the election results, which showed Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy, with 26 percent, making her Italy’s likely next prime minister.

Instead, Lapid chose to congratulate Meloni personally once she was sworn in. “I look forward to working together to strengthen the ties between Jerusalem and Rome as well as in the international arena, including in international organizations and in everything related to the fight against antisemitism in Europe and the Middle East,” Lapid tweeted in both Hebrew and Italian. That is how he congratulated the head of a party with neofascist roots that is part of an authoritarian Christian nationalist wave.

Lapid thereby signaled that he has chosen to follow the same cynical course charted by his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who forged alliances with antiliberal governments and didn’t shy away from bolstering ties with leaders who are emptying the term democracy of all content, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines. Is Lapid, like Netanyahu before him, also willing to contribute to the erosion of liberal values worldwide and an outbreak of xenophobia, nationalist separatism and destructive populism out of a delusion of having short-term common interests?

Israel doesn’t need Europe to teach it about these trends. Lapid is effectively head of a bloc that seeks to thwart those very same forces in Israel. Because of this, he knows quite well that these forces try to blur their extremism. Consequently, we shouldn’t be reassured by Meloni’s claims that her party rejects extremism and has parted ways with its historic fascism.

It’s impossible not to tremble upon hearing the renewed use of the slogan “God, country and family,” Meloni’s calls to defend “traditional Christian values” and her warnings about “global elites” and “international capital.” All these are old, familiar and dangerous code words. It’s no accident that they have been accompanied by promises to “deal with” immigrants, praise of the natural family and incitement against the LGBT community. The fact that Jews aren’t playing the role of the declared enemy in this latest incarnation of fascism changes nothing. Antisemitism is a first-degree relative of fascism in all its incarnations. Therefore, Lapid’s call to Meloni to join the fight against antisemitism is embarrassing.

Israel ought to be on the front lines in battling the antiliberal wave sweeping the world. Instead, tragically, it is part of this wave. Consequently, the minimum we would have expected of Lapid is that he would diplomatically ignore her.

The Israeli government, and Lapid as its head, must not lend a hand to whitewashing the far right, either at home or abroad.