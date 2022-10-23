Prosecute Violent Israeli Settlers

It’s not enough to condemn settler violence. Without system-wide mobilization and embarking on an enforcement operation in the settlements that ends with indictments and severe punishment, the violence can be expected to spread and spin out of control.

On Thursday, soldiers under the command of Lt. Col. Almog Rotem were violently assaulted when they came to disperse scores of rioting settlers near Nablus. (Haaretz, October 20). Rotem and another soldier were wounded. Later, the army said, settlers pepper-sprayed two soldiers at Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank.

In today’s Israel, where public opinion has been damaged by decades of the occupation, assaulting soldiers is seen as worse than assaulting civilians. And indeed, the fact that the settlers injured soldiers and not “merely” left-wing activists or Palestinians, who are assaulted regularly, led to a festival of condemnations, from IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich even wrote on Twitter: “We don’t raise a hand against IDF soldiers. Period.” But the raging settler violence must attract more attention when it targets Israeli civilians, and all the more so when it is turned against Palestinians, who lack any protection in the occupied territories.

Last week settlers attacked and injured two left-wing activists, a 70-year-old woman and a woman of about 40, who had come to the village of Kisan to help Palestinians harvest their olives (Haaretz, October 19). A group of settlers threw stones at the women, beat them with clubs and kicked them.

The older woman was admitted to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center with fractures to her shoulder and ribs. About 10 days ago, masked settlers came to the village of Hawara, threw stones at Palestinian shops and cars and set fire to a coffee shop and a truck (Haaretz, October 13). A Palestinian eyewitness told Haaretz that soldiers were at the scene, but did not prevent the assaults.

So there is quite a bit of disingenuousness on the part of the army and the government. The army is reaping the bitter fruit it has itself sown. That’s what happens when the army guards settlers when they assault Palestinians, while consulting and cooperating with the settlers on security issues and working with the settlements’ civilian security coordinators as if they were part of the army.

If the IDF acts as if the settlers are the masters in the West Bank, it should come as no surprise when the settlers allow themselves to assault soldiers as well. This too is the price of the government’s turning a blind eye to the spread of the illegal outposts. The soft policy of the so-called government of change has brought settler violence to a peak, and it will not end on its own. Sovereign Israel’s military and political world must stop ignoring the settler golem that has risen up against its creator, and immediately launch an enforcement operation in the settlements.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.