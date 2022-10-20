Haaretz - back to home page
Legalizing Corruption

Haaretz Editorial
Religious Zionism MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.
Religious Zionism MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv
Haaretz Editorial

At the heart of the reform presented this week by the Religious Zionism party is a proposal to annul Article 284 of the Penal Code, which relates to “fraud and breach of trust” and stipulates that the penalty for a public servant who, in the line of duty, commits fraud or breach of trust that harms the public is three years’ imprisonment.

Israel's real election campaign start now: LISTEN to Election Overdose

It’s difficult to find an elected official or a public servant who complained that they could not fulfill their duty for fear of this offense. In contrast, there are numerous corrupt elected officials and civil servants who would have continued to enjoy the rotten fruits of their actions if the offense were not enshrined in Israeli law.

Some examples: a cabinet minister receives money and gratuities from a businessperson without reporting it, and also conceals the connection to said person (Ehud Olmert); the Prime Minister’s Office’s director general is involved in a matter with a friend and confidant, but without proper disclosure and with a conflict of interest (Shimon Sheves).

A minister tries to influence the opinion of an expert in his ministry in order to prevent the extradition of a woman accused of committing sex offenses (Yaakov Litzman in the case of Malka Leifer); a mayor makes use of his subordinates to take out loans in order to cover debts (Shlomo Lahiani, the former mayor of Bat Yam); an income tax assessor receives a discount from a lawyer and concurrently provides service to the lawyer’s clients (Shuki Vita).

The fact that breach of trust is a “framework offense” renders it possible to cope with new circumstances of corruption, which characterize the creativity of owners of capital who benefit from corrupting the government.

The need for this offense to be on the books is all the greater in a country where there is no governmental or political culture of self-removal in the wake of improper behavior, where the members of the Knesset do not even have a code of ethics and where an elected official who is convicted of aggravated corruption bearing moral turpitude not only does not retire from the public arena but returns to it, bigger than ever.

Even countries that reformed the breach of trust offense did not eliminate it, but replaced it with legislation concretizing practices of corrupt behavior in greater detail. Such a change is not unacceptable, but it is not appropriate for Israel.

The reform that Bezalel Smotrich is proposing validates public corruption on a grand scale. It is intended as a come-on for Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters on the eve of the election, people who understand well that in contrast to the feigned denial of Smotrich, annulling the offense will necessarily lead to the cancelation of the bulk of the indictment against Netanyahu. This is another reminder of what is at stake in the forthcoming election.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

