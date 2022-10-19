Help Ukraine Defend Itself

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Israel has remained neutral and declined to fall in line with the United States and its allies in the Western bloc, which have consistently supported Kyiv and stood up to Russia’s aggressive ruler, Vladimir Putin.

Israel has refrained from imposing sanctions on Moscow, continued operating regular flights to Russia and ignored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pleas to supply his army with Israeli defense systems.

The previous prime minister, Naftali Bennett, even met with Putin early in the war and offered to mediate a cease-fire. His successor, Yair Lapid, has spoken out gently against Russia’s aggression but maintained the same policy, with support from Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who announced on Wednesday that “we won’t supply arms to Ukraine; we’ve offered to develop a warning system for it.” Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who prided himself on his ties with Putin, similarly supports standing on the sidelines.

This Israeli position has been explained as stemming from both fear that the Russian forces in Syria will interfere with Israeli airstrikes there and the danger to Jews living under Putin. But recent developments in the war require a rethinking. The Russians, after suffering defeats at the front, launched a campaign of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other cities in the Ukrainian rear, killing many civilians and severely disrupting the power supply. Iran rushed to Putin’s aid and is now providing his army with attack drones, and apparently ballistic missiles as well. Kyiv announced that it would officially ask Israel to supply systems for defense against drones and surface-to-surface missiles, most likely the Barak system. And even before that request had been submitted and discussed, Russia warned that Israel supplying weapons to Ukraine would “destroy” the bilateral relationship.

Ukraine is the side in the right. It was attacked by Russia; its territory has been occupied and annexed; and evidence has been uncovered of serious war crimes perpetrated by the Russians. Moral considerations oblige Israel to accede to Zelenskyy’s request and provide his army with defensive systems that will save Ukrainian civilians from indiscriminate attacks. Putin’s threats, even as he himself benefits from a supply of Iranian arms, can’t blur this moral choice.

But Israel shouldn’t intervene on its own in far-off wars, as it has in the past when it helped benighted regimes – for instance, by supplying fighter jets to the Argentine junta during the 1982 Falklands War, to Sri Lanka to help it defeat the Tamils or to the current government in Myanmar. As a country that portrays itself as part of the West and aspires to join NATO and forge a defensive alliance with the United States, it must act in close cooperation with its allies and position itself firmly as part of a unified front to halt Russia’s aggression – just as it expects Washington, Brussels, London and Berlin to support it in the face of its security challenges in the Middle East.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.