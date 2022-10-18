The Coalition of Ignorance

Throughout the last two decades of debate over teaching the core curriculum in ultra-Orthodox schools, the Likud party has made sure to torpedo any attempt at change. The same was true a month ago, when party leader Benjamin Netanyahu promised the United Torah Judaism party that if elected, he would increase state funding for schools that don’t teach the core curriculum.

In exchange for power, Netanyahu is willing to sentence large swaths of the political bloc he heads to poverty and backwardness and abandon the economy of the future for the sake of short-term political gain. This message was quickly received by UTJ’s new chairman, Yitzchak Goldknopf, who has turned the fight against education and the encouragement of ignorance into his political banner. “I haven’t seen that math and English advanced the state so much with regard to the economy,” he said.

Roughly 20 years ago, the Education Ministry created a mandatory core curriculum for schools and laid down the principle that the amount of state funding each school receives will depend on how much of that curriculum it teaches. But this simple principle was never fully implemented in ultra-Orthodox schools, whether because these schools created a false front of compliance or because the ministry surrendered in advance and made do with a façade of oversight and enforcement.

Haredi elementary schools teach some 260,000 children (almost a third of all Jewish elementary school students). Around 55 percent of these children attend schools belonging to one of the two major ultra-Orthodox school systems (Hinuch Atzmai and Maayan Hahinuch Hatorani). These schools are fully funded by the Education Ministry and are supposed to teach the full core curriculum. The remaining schools, which are run by countless organizations and rabbinic courts, receive funding that ranges from 55 to 75 percent of the full amount and are supposed to teach a partial core curriculum. But the Education Ministry has almost no information on whether, to what extent or how core subjects are taught in practice. This is a black hole shrouded in political protection that government officials won’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

According to a study by Prof. Lotem Perry-Hazan of the University of Haifa and Prof. Netta Barak-Corren of the Hebrew University, Haredi elementary schools teach more math and Hebrew than the Education Ministry requires, but vastly less science and English than required. In seventh and eighth grades, time spent on all core curriculum subjects drops significantly. In English, it’s only around 25 percent of ministry requirements – fewer than seven hours a week. The study covers only boys’ schools; there is almost no information about girls’ schools (Shira Kadari-Ovadia, Haaretz, October 18).

Haredi wellbeing and Israel’s future both require the core curriculum in Haredi schools, from elementary school through high school. But the ultra-Orthodox autonomy hasn’t grown in darkness. Its “flourishing” would not have been possible without the cooperation of parties that prioritized cynical political alliances over the state’s obligation to provide its citizens with the minimal tools needed to integrate into the job market. That’s one more reason why Netanyahu shouldn’t be returned to power.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.