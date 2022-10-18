Israel Must Offer Asylum to Gay Palestinians

At the memorial services in Israel for Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh – a 25-year-old LGBTQ Palestinian asylum seeker who was brutally murdered in Hebron and who had lived in Israel for two years due to persecution he faced for his sexual orientation – his friends’ sense of deep fear was palpable.

LISTEN: Why religious voters could tip the scales in Israel's election Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Natali Farah, head of Arab-sector inquiries for the organization Lo Omdot Menegged, an NGO that aids people in prostitution, recounts that an LGBTQ Palestinian asylum seeker said he had received death threats by phone from his father. A Palestinian transgender woman, also an asylum seeker, talked about being afraid to go outside lest her family find her. “They all were subject to extreme violence and persecution, and this murder amplifies their fears that maybe they’re next,” said Farah.

Abu Murkhiyeh fled for his life to Israel two years ago after receiving threats from his family. He moved between institutions, because Israel lacks appropriate facilities for LGBTQ Arabic-speaking citizens and Palestinians who are over age 21. A hostel was found for him, but it wasn’t set up to support Arabic speakers. He had a permit to be in Israel and even to work, and yet he was still pushed into a life of prosecution and exploitation.

He tried with all his might to find a normal job, and was in the process of immigrating to another country. His murder made waves on the social networks, but the murder of LGBTQ Palestinians and Arab-Israelis are generally met with silence, as MK Ibtisam Mara’ana (Labor), chair of the Knesset Special Committee on Foreign Workers, wrote in her opinion piece for Haaretz: “Murders of Palestinian and Arab LGBTQ people are usually met with silence, camouflaged as a work accident, suicide or disappearance. The victims’ secret is buried with them, and those who know the truth are afraid to talk.”

Israel, which is proud of how it treats the LGBTQ community, must offer a safe shelter to Palestinian asylum seekers and give them permanent residency status and rights that enable them to lead a respectable life so that they are not pushed into prostitution. Furthermore, the aid and shelter options for LGBTQ Arabic-speaking Israelis and Palestinians must be suited to Arabic speakers in terms of language and culture. In cases of extreme risk where people need to be moved to a different country, the process must be as quick as possible, and the individuals need to be offered language lessons and preparations in advance of the move, and their lives must be protected.

Open gallery view People mourn Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, 25. Credit: Itay Ron

Abu Murkhiyeh dreamed of a better life when he fled to Israel, but his life here was too difficult to bear. His murderers must not be allowed to send the message that this is the fate of LGBTQ Palestinians. Israel cannot stand by idly, and the international community cannot make peace with this chilling murder. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority must investigate the circumstances of his death and bring his murderers to justice.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.