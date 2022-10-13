Ben-Gvir Is a Danger to Israel

Two weeks before the election, Israel is facing a concrete danger that the far right will gain control over the government’s key levers of power.

The clearest example of this danger is MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Until two years ago, he was a little-known figure on the far fringes of the right. But today, he is a candidate to become a minister in the next government should it be headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. This assessment was bolstered on Wednesday when Daphna Liel reported on Channel 12 news that Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir had agreed on full coordination until the election.

Ben-Gvir, a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane and someone who hung a picture of the murderous terrorist Baruch Goldstein in his living room, has turned from the leader of a party with zero importance into a significant political player, thanks to Netanyahu. Most Israelis don’t identify with the extremist views of Ben-Gvir and his political partner, Bezalel Smotrich, who previously joined forces to organize a “Beast Parade” that likened homosexuality to bestiality, but now pretend that their views have moderated. Ben-Gvir made a decisive contribution to the violent events that led to last year’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but instead of abjuring him, Netanyahu has made him a senior partner in his efforts to destroy law and democracy in Israel.

The heads of the defense establishment are well acquainted with Ben-Gvir, since they have been forced over the years to restrain him in an effort to prevent him from setting the Middle East on fire. Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is now running on the National Unity ticket, described Ben-Gvir as someone who regularly disrupted the army’s operations during his tenure. If Netanyahu’s plan comes to fruition, this same Ben-Gvir will soon be a member of the diplomatic-security cabinet.

Israel’s friends overseas also understand the danger quite well. Sen. Robert Menendez, one of Israel’s closest friends in Washington, warned Netanyahu against forming a government with the far right. America’s Reform Judaism movement has also voiced deep concern over the possibility that Netanyahu might form a government with Ben-Gvir and warned that this would undermine Israel in American public opinion (Allison Kaplan Sommer and Ben Samuels’ recent Haaretz article).

A partnership with Ben-Gvir must be a red line. A government that includes him will endanger Israel’s security, inflame relations between its Jewish and Arab citizens and severely damage its standing in the international community.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.