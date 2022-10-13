The Settlers March, and Soldiers Die

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, is an extreme but representative example of the settlers’ warped worldview and the danger they pose to the security forces and to all Israelis. On Tuesday, in the wake of the death of Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch, Dagan complained in an interview with the Kan 11 public television channel, “I’ve been begging every day for them to close the checkpoints, collect the weapons and take action against the Palestinian Authority.”

Dagan was responding to the fact that Baruch was killed while staffing a guard post near the back entrance to the settlement of Shavei Shomron. In his view, it’s better to imprison the Palestinians so that the settlers can move freely. But Dagan’s true chutzpah lies in the fact that the post where Baruch was shot is only staffed sporadically. The reason it was staffed that day was the large march by settlers in the area. In other words, Staff Sgt. Baruch was killed in order to enable the settlers to hold a demonstrative march in the occupied territories.

This wasn’t the first time the Israel Defense Forces has served as a private security service for the settlers’ marches and other events. Two weeks ago, a soldier was slightly injured by Palestinian gunfire near Hawara, south of Nablus, while guarding a settler demonstration organized by Dagan and company to protest the security situation on West Bank roads.

The height of folly occurred half a year ago, during a settler march toward the outpost of Homesh. Haaretz reporter Hagar Shezaf reported at the time that “the dozens of buses gathered near the settlement of Shavei Shomron looked as if they were waiting to take their passengers on a family day trip. Instead, the parents and children who crowded onto the vehicles went through the military checkpoint on Route 60 en route to the Homesh outpost.” During this march, the ones who paid the price were the Palestinians. To enable it to take place, the army blocked the entrance to the village of Bizariya for hours, “four other Palestinian villages along Route 60 were also blocked off with dirt mounds, and Palestinian movement on [Route 60] was prohibited.”

This is the embodiment of the warped situation. To protect settlers living in occupied territory who want to publicly celebrate the injustices they perpetrate, Israel sends soldiers to protect lawbreakers while also oppressing the Palestinians. The result is that Palestinians attack soldiers, yet the one who ultimately complains is Dagan.

The army shouldn’t guard settler marches – not in ordinary times, and certainly not in times of tension, when terror attacks are happening almost every day. Instead of cooperating with this absurdity, Defense Minister Benny Gantz would do better to order IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi to put a stop to this dangerous ritual, even at the price of clashing with the settler leadership.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.