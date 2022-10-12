Approve the Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal

On Tuesday, it was reported that Israel and Lebanon had come to an agreement regarding their maritime border, and were therefore close to signing a joint treaty. Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote that “the draft agreement complies fully with the principles presented by Israel, both in terms of security and financially.” And Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the agreement was acceptable to his country, as it meets Lebanon’s demands and protects its natural resources.

Despite the background noises coming from Likud, and particularly from its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, this agreement should be hailed and all efforts made to pass it in the cabinet and the Knesset. Beyond the economic aspects, the agreement is a model for how a diplomatic solution, which includes territorial and economic compromise, may prevent violent conflict and create stability and prosperity for both sides.

Netanyahu, who for years tried in vain to reach such an agreement with Lebanon, is doing all he can to torpedo the achievement. He cares not that the national security advisor, Eyal Hulata, has explained that all of Israel’s demands have been met and that “we have maintained Israel’s security interests. We are on the verge of a historical agreement.” Netanyahu’s main motivation is his desire to reclaim the prime minister’s chair and to stop his trial, not the good of Israel and its citizens.

The populist rhetoric he and his sycophants employ – “surrender,” “fold,” “handing territory to the enemy,” and such – is yet another troubling symptom, and yet fairly expected, considering his ulterior motives. Netanyahu reached the height of his viciousness when he claimed that “should this illegal power grab pass – we won’t be beholden to it.” In so doing, Netanyahu chose to compromise Israel’s credibility as an international actor whose signed agreements can be relied upon – as long as his personal goals are achieved. The man insists on proving time and again that he is not worthy of public office in Israel, let alone the premiership.

Netanyahu has other partners on the right trying to spike the deal. Right-wing organizations have already filed appeals against the passage of the agreement with Lebanon by a caretaker government and without a referendum – and so even if it passes in the cabinet, the deal will have to stand the High Court’s test.

A source at the Justice Ministry has noted lately that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has already given her opinion on the deal, and believes that it is not subject to the basic law on referendums. It is most important that the attorney defend this deal in court, and furthermore, that she present her opinion to the public as soon as possible.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.